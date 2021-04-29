Sports briefs: Jen O'Brien won't return as VCU women's lacrosse coach

NHL
Penguins top Caps in overtime; both teams clinch playoff berths
Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams’ place in the playoffs.
Guentzel’s winner on a one-time redirection of John Marino’s pass came after Washington’s Tom Wilson forced overtime with 14.3 seconds to play.
The result, combined with the New York Islanders’ regulation win over the New York Rangers, ensures both teams will be among the Eastern Division’s four playoff teams.
Kasperi Kapanen scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season, Frederick Gaudreau added a goal in his return from injury and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins, who have now won five of their seven meetings with the Capitals.
T.J. Oshie scored his 18th goal, Daniel Sprung added his fourth in three games and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington before Wilson’s late leveler.
Goaltender Miller to retire
Anaheim’s Ryan Miller, the winningest U.S.-born goalie in professional hockey history, said he will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending his 18-year NHL career and a decorated tenure in international hockey as one of the greatest Americans to play the position.
Miller has played 794 games for Buffalo, Vancouver, St. Louis and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as a backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender with the Sabres.
Miller passed John Vanbiesbrouck‘s career wins record for an American-born goalie in February 2019 with Anaheim. With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller ranks second among Americans behind Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick with 44 shutouts, and second behind Vanbiesbrouck in games played.
Miller is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.
Miller also had an accomplished international career highlighted by his play at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he was named the most valuable player. He went 5-1 with a .946 save percentage while leading the U.S. team to a silver medal.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
VCU, O’Brien part ways
After establishing the first-ever intercollegiate women’s lacrosse program at VCU, coach Jen O’Brien will not return for a seventh season.
The school announced the move Thursday afternoon. O’Brien went 34-59 in her tenure, dating back to the Rams’ inaugural intercollegiate season in 2016.
O’Brien, a native of Eldersburg, Md., was hired in the summer of 2013, leading the construction of the program. VCU competed as a club team in 2014-15, before it began its first varsity schedule in 2016. She was the league’s co-coach of the year in 2018.
VCU finished 7-9 overall, and 3-5 in A-10 play, this past season. It missed out on this year’s truncated, four-team league tournament that begins Friday.
Before VCU, O’Brien spent time as an assistant and co-head coach at Stanford, and an assistant at Johns Hopkins. O’Brien also was a four-year starter in lacrosse at UMBC.
NFL
Seahawks sign Nkemdiche
The Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. Nkemdiche, 26, was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop.
Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona. His 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury and he was later cut. He last played in the NFL for Miami in 2019, when he appeared two games.
Pittsburgh signed backup quarterback Mason Rudolph
- to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Rudolph, a third-round selection in 2018, is 5-3 as a starter, completing 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
NBA
Beal, Westbrook spur surging Wizards past Lakers
Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and Russell Westbrook posted his league-record 13th triple-double of the month as the Washington Wizards beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-107 on Wednesday night in Washington.
Westbrook totaled 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists as the Wizards, who have won nine of 10 games, handed Los Angeles its fourth loss in five games. The Lakers played without star LeBron James, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a sprained right ankle, a 20-game absence during which the Lakers are 8-12 and have dropped to fifth in the Western Conference standings.
The Lakers’ Anthony Davis scored 26 — 14 in the fourth quarter — his highest output in four games back since sitting for 30 with a strained right calf.
ELSEWHERE
- The Richmond Sports Backers announced that CarMax will be the title sponsor of the Richmond Half Marathon, starting with this year’s Nov. 13 event.
- The American Hockey League, the top developmental league for the NHL, will not crown a Calder Cup champion for a second consecutive season amid pandemic scheduling concerns. The trophy had been awarded every year from 1937 to 2019.
— From staff and wire reports