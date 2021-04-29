Sports briefs: Jen O'Brien won't return as VCU women's lacrosse coach

NHL

Penguins top Caps in overtime; both teams clinch playoff berths

Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams’ place in the playoffs.

Guentzel’s winner on a one-time redirection of John Marino’s pass came after Washington’s Tom Wilson forced overtime with 14.3 seconds to play.

The result, combined with the New York Islanders’ regulation win over the New York Rangers, ensures both teams will be among the Eastern Division’s four playoff teams.

Kasperi Kapanen scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season, Frederick Gaudreau added a goal in his return from injury and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins, who have now won five of their seven meetings with the Capitals.

T.J. Oshie scored his 18th goal, Daniel Sprung added his fourth in three games and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington before Wilson’s late leveler.

Goaltender Miller to retire