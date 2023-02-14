AUTO RACING

Stewart to run NHRA full time

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer.

Stewart, a three-time Cup champion, will run a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. Stewart, 52 in May, will be sponsored by longtime partner Mobil 1.

Stewart made his NHRA debut in a Top Alcohol Dragster last October at the Nevada Nationals, where he advanced to the finals and finished second by .0002-of a second. Stewart’s 5.258-second, 271.57 mph run in the finals came up just one inch short of the win.

Stewart, who owns a sprint car team and is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR, last year started an NHRA team that fields one dragster in Top Fuel for his wife, Leah Pruett, and Funny Car for Matt Hagan.

Stewart, who also has won championships in IndyCar and USAC, will be competing for the NHRA National Championship this year. Top Alcohol drivers are eligible to earn points at their first 10 national events. Their best six national finishes from their eligible points-earning events will constitute their championship points total.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Mexico State fires coach

New Mexico State fired coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations on the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.

Arvizu shut down the program for the season on Sunday, after reviewing a campus police report in which an Aggies player said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him. The report, which redacted the names of the players, included allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

Ben Wight scored 20 points, and Anders Nelson sank two free throws with 1 second left to rally William & Mary to a 68-66 victory over Towson on Monday night in Williamsburg. Matteus Case added 11 points for the Tribe (10-17, 5-9 CAA). Cameron Holden led the Tigers (17-10, 9-5) with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Kris Bankston scored 22 points and blocked six shots as host Norfolk State romped past Delaware State 97-58 on Monday night. Joe Bryant Jr. added 19 points and Terrance Jones 13 for the Spartans (18-7, 7-2 MEAC).

BASEBALL

Spring sighting of Verlander

There were some familiar faces in new places Tuesday as teams picked up the pace on the second day of spring training.

Justin Verlander (Goochland, ODU) threw his first bullpen session for the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida, six days before he turns 40. Verlander helped Houston win the World Series for the second time in six seasons and won his third AL Cy Young Award before signing an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the free-spending Mets.

In Peoria, Arizona, suspended San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. went through outfield drills alongside Juan Soto. Manager Bob Melvin said Soto will move from right field to left field, where he started his career with Washington in 2018. That presumably means Tatis, an All-Star at shortstop in 2021, will play right field when his 80-game drug suspension ends April 20, although the Padres haven’t committed to that.

Verlander agreed to a free agent deal with the Mets in December, replacing Jacob deGrom and reuniting with his former Detroit teammate and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.

Scherzer or Verlander figure to start the March 30 opener at Miami, when baseball gets its first official look at the team that has baseball buzzing after owner Steve Cohen’s record spending spree. Verlander and Scherzer were teammates with Detroit from 2010-14, when they each won one Cy Young Award. Scherzer won two NL Cy Youngs with Washington while Verlander went on to win two AL Cy Youngs with Houston.

Right-hander Michael Wacha agreed in principle to a contract with San Diego. Wacha, 31, was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for Boston last year.

NBA

Celtics’ Tatum misses game

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum joined the lengthy list of Boston players who weren’t available for the NBA-leading Celtics’ game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum originally had been listed on the injury report as doubtful due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Boston also was missing All-Star Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).

Brown missed his third straight game, while Smart last played on Jan. 21.

Milwaukee was without Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis as it tried to earn an 11th consecutive victory.

Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs by signing veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season. Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid.

ELSEWHERE

Miami is hiring Houston assistant Shannon Dawson to be its offensive coordinator. Dawson has spent the Past four years with Houston, the last three as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In those three years, Houston has thrown 87 touchdown passes, 13th-most among all FBS programs. At Miami, Dawson will replace Josh Gattis, who was fired last month after the Hurricanes went 5-7 in his only season at the school.

Austin FC signed forward Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer, to a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Driussi, 27, was second in MLS with 22 goals in 2022 as Austin advanced to the Western Conference final in just its second season.

