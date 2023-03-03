COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Gamecocks win SEC title



South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks won their seventh SEC tournament title in the past nine seasons, pulling away from Tennessee in the final two quarters for a 74-58 victory Sunday.

Zia Cooke scored 24 points and tournament MVP Aliyah Boston added 18 points as South Carolina (32-0) continued its perfect season and headed into the NCAAs as the clear-cut favorite for a second straight national title.

James Madison makes Sun Belt title game

The James Madison Dukes play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Dukes' record in Sun Belt games is 12-6, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. James Madison is third in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 4.0.

The Jaguars' record in Sun Belt games is 9-9. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

UNC Asheville beats Campbell for championship



Drew Pember had 29 points, Tajion Jones scored 16 in the final 7:35 and No. 1 seed UNC Asheville stormed back to beat seventh-seeded Campbell 77-73 on Sunday, winning the Big South Conference Tournament championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time.

DeVries wins MVC title, NCAA berth



Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and second-seeded Drake raced to its sixth NCAA Tournament berth with a 77-51 romp past top-seeded Bradley on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.

Garrett Sturtz and Darnell Brodie added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs (27-7), who were in the title game for the third-straight year, losing the first two to Loyola of Chicago. They last won the tournament in 1996.

Hofstra routs William & Mary in Colonial quarterfinal



Aaron Estrada had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Thomas also scored 22, and Hofstra routed William & Mary 94-46 on Sunday in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals.

Thomas made 9 of 11 shots, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jaquan Carlos had three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. The Pride (24-8) picked up their 11th straight victory.

NBA

Lakers beat Warriors in Curry's return



Anthony Davis scored 39 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday despite Stephen Curry's 27 points in his return to the lineup.

The Lakers led most of the game but a 3-pointer by Golden State's Anthony Lamb tied it at 91 with 5:37 remaining in the game. Los Angeles ran off seven straight points and would go up 103-95 before 3-pointers by Klay Thompson and Curry made it a two-point game with 1:46 remaining.

That would be as close as the Warriors would get though as they missed three straight from beyond the arc and the Lakers converted at the foul line.

Austin Reaves scored 16 points and Troy Brown Jr. 14 for the Lakers, who have split their four games with LeBron James out of the lineup due to a foot tendon injury.

Curry, who missed 11 games due to a left leg injury, was 3 of 11 from the field with eight points after three quarters but scored 19 in the final 12 minutes.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen wins again, Alonso surprises



Max Verstappen's dominant Bahrain Grand Prix victory seemed normal by his high standards. The surprise of the Formula One season opening race? Fernando Alonso in a stunning third place on his debut for Aston Martin.

Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defense of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races — a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.

Ericsson wins IndyCar season opener

Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital and Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated.

Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, won the IndyCar season-opening race. Ericsson outlasted the carnage on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg for a surprise victory for Chip Ganassi Racing on a swampy Sunday in Florida. It was the fourth career IndyCar victory for the Swedish former Formula One driver.

GOLF

Kurt Kitayama breaks through at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama let an All-Star cast of contenders back into the tournament with a triple bogey, only to beat them all with a clutch birdie and the best lag putt of his life to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

With five players tied for the lead with only three holes left, Kitayama pulled ahead with a birdie putt from just inside 15 feet on the par-3 17th hole for the lead. Then, his 50-foot putt on the last hole stopped an inch from the cup.

The tap-in par for an even-par 72 might have been the easiest shot he had all day.

Jin Young Ko wins LPGA Singapore

Jin Young Ko won for the first time in a year at the HSBC Women's World Championship and hopes this signals a new start from a year of battling injuries that cost her the No. 1 ranking. Ko answered an early charge by Nelly Korda, held her nerve during a 58-minute storm delay late in the round and closed with three straight pars for a 3-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday.

NHL

Capitals' beat Sharks 8-3

Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period to give him 815 career goals and the Washington Capitals shook off a rough start to beat the San Jose Sharks 8-3 on Saturday.

Washington erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring four goals in the final 12 minutes of the second period to win their fifth straight in San Jose.







