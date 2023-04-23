MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Flying Squirrels fall despite

two home runs by Mahan

Riley Mahan homered twice, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 in 10 innings at The Diamond.

Daniel Cabrera’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning put the SeaWolves (7-8) up for good.

Mahan homered in the fifth and seventh innings for Richmond (9-6), who won four of six games against Erie.

Yaya Chentouf (2-1) limited the Flying Squirrels to one hit over the final two innings for the victory.

COLLEGES

UVa clinches Commonwealth Clash

UVa clinched the 2022-23 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Sunday when its men’s golf team tied for third at the ACC Championships, to advance to the match-play semifinals. Virginia Tech was 12th overall.

The point from men’s golf gives Virginia an 11-8 advantage over the Hokies with just two points remaining. Those points will be decided at the ACC men’s and women’s outdoor track championships on May 11-13.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash is an all-sports competition between the Cavaliers and Hokies. In some sports, where there is not a regular-season head-to-head meeting, the point between the respective programs is contested at ACC championship competitions.

The Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005 to 2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Warriors avoid disaster, tie series

Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave visiting Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, evening their playoff series at two games apiece.

De’Aaron Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, and then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Draymond Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.

KNICKS 102, CAVALIERS 93: Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and host New York took a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in their first-round series.

Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and added 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who can reach the second round for the first time since 2013 with a victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. New York would host Game 6, if necessary, on Friday at what has been a deafening Madison Square Garden during the last two games that were dominant defensively.

Miami’s Victor Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon in Game 3 against Milwaukee at home, and he’ll miss the rest of the eighth-seeded Heat’s first-round series against the top-seeded Bucks. The injury is season-ending and calls his availability for the start of next season into some doubt as well. He’ll need his third major surgery in just over four years. Miami holds a 2-1 lead over the going into Game 4 on Monday night.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Bruins win second straight at Florida

Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots and the visiting Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff game Sunday.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who took a 3-1 lead in the series by getting a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Hall added two assists, and both of his goals came in the final 3:36 — the second one an empty-netter.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for the Panthers, who’ll try to fend off elimination when they visit Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

HURRICANES 5, ISLANDERS 2: Seth Jarvis scored twice and Carolina snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a victory over New York, pushing the Islanders to the brink of elimination.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road in the playoffs for the first time since the second round in 2021. Aho’s goal was his record-setting 20th in the postseason with Carolina, breaking the franchise record he shared with Eric Staal.

GOLF

Vu wins first major in playoff

Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water on Sunday.

Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted from about 10 feet for the victory at The Woodlands, Texas, course.

The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond.

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley’s 33-foot birdie putt from the from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic.

They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana, eclipsing the 259 posted by 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

Riley’s previous best finish was a playoff loss to Sam Burns in the 2022 Valspar Championship. Hardy’s best was a tie for fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.

Each takes home $1.24 million and earns a two-year exemption for winning the PGA Tour’s only team event.

Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes from a fast-moving Anirban Lahiri.

As tournament leader, the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole Sunday in the shotgun-start format and posted a birdie at the par-3 fifth but his bogey-free run finally ended at the par-5 seventh.

He dropped a shot on the eighth and the slide worsened with a double-bogey at the 10th, which saw his lead over a fast-moving Lahiri cut to just two strokes with still eight holes to play. However, Gooch rallied with birdies at the 11th and 13th and made par at the par 4 18th to clinch the victory and $4 million of the $20 million purse.