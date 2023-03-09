NFL

Panthers acquire No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina's No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback although it remains unclear which QB Carolina prefers. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields at quarterback, which gave them leverage to trade down.

Carolina has its choice of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Moore gives the Bears a solid receiver to pair with Fields. He has caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards with 21 touchdowns in five seasons.

Ex-Chiefs WR Taylor dies

Otis Taylor, a longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL's dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80.

Mr. Taylor's family, who had been caring for him as he dealt with Parkinson's disease and dementia, confirmed that he had died just seven months after Dawson, his close friend and teammate.

Mr. Taylor spent all 10-plus years of his career in Kansas City, where he was a fourth-round pick out of Prairie View A&M in the 1965 AFL draft. He went on to have two 1,000-yard seasons during an era in which the passing game was still evolving, and he finished his career with 7,306 yards and 57 touchdown catches.

Patriots’ McCourty retires

Devin McCourty has only known one home during his NFL career since being selected by the New England Patriots as a first-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2010.

Three Super Bowl rings and 13 seasons later, he’s walking away from the sport as one of the Patriots’ most decorated and respected players on and off the field.

McCourty, 35, was selected as a second-team All-Pro three times in his career (2010, 2013, 2016) and garnered two Pro Bowl selections in 2010 and 2016. His 35 interceptions in the regular season ranked as the most among active players last season and is behind only Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn (36) for the most in Patriots history.

Minnesota released wide receiver Adam Thielen for salary cap relief, ending a 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog. After making the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at NCAA Division II program Minnesota State, Thielen worked his way up from the practice squad to special teams to one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league. He had his best season in 2018 with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 55 touchdowns in 135 games.

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed receiver Greg Dortch (Highland Springs) to a one-year deal. Dortch, 24, was one of the bright spots for the Cardinals in a difficult season. The 5-foot-7, 175-pounder had career highs of 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s cans Anderson

St. John's fired coach Mike Anderson, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.

South Florida fired coach Brian Gregory was fired, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the AAC tournament. Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.

St. Bonaventure turned to its past in hiring Jim Crowley to take over coaching the women's basketball team for a second time. Crowley set the program record for victories in going 258-231 from 2000-16, and led the Bonnies to their only two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2012. He left St. Bonaventure to coach at Providence, where he and the school mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday following a 13-18 season.

GOLF

Storms interrupt TPC

Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, Fla. TPC Sawgrass, as usual, had the final say.

Ramey put two tee shots in the water on the island-green 17th hole Friday for a quintuple-bogey that cost him a three-shot lead on a day of wild swings and, eventually, wild weather.

The second round was suspended with half the field unable to finish the round because of a storm system expected to dump a half-inch of rain on the Players Stadium Course.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson shared the lead at 8-under par, both doing what it takes to stay in front on this course. They didn't make a bogey Friday — Bezuidenhout through 14 holes, Svensson through 11 holes.

Ben Griffin was the clubhouse leader. He finished with a bogey on his final hole for a 1-under 71. Collin Morikawa was 6 under through 11 holes, and Min Woo Lee was at 6 under with three holes left in his round.

Jon Rahm, the top-ranked player in the world, withdrew from the event because of a stomach bug.

BASEBALL

Marlins sign Gurriel, Iglesias

The Miami Marlins added some veterans to their infield, agreeing to minor league contracts with first baseman Yuli Gurriel and shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Gurriel, 38, won two World Series with Houston and was a fixture for the Astros’ six straight appearances in the ALCS. Gurriel, the 2021 AL batting champ, hit .242 with 8 home runs with 53 RBIs last season.

Iglesias, 33 and known for his glove, hit .292 in 118 games for Colorado in 2022.

SKIING

Shiffrin ties Stenmark’s mark

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin’s win matched the overall record set by Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.

Shiffrin also clinched the season-long World Cup giant slalom title to secure her 15th career crystal globe trophy. She already won her fifth overall World Cup title and the slalom title this season.

Making more World Cup history, Shiffrin's 20th career victory in the giant slalom matched the all-time women’s mark held by Vreni Schneider.

NHL

Devils top Caps in shootout

Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer scored 37 seconds apart, and trade deadline pickup Timo Meier had the shootout winner as the visiting New Jersey Devils beat the fading Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

Akira Schmid made 20 saves in regulation and overtime and was a perfect 4 of 4 in the shootout to pick up his seventh win in 10 starts this season. Meier was the only player to score in the shootout. The Devils have won five of seven and trail first-place Carolina by just 4 points with 18 games left in the regular season.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals, who have lost nine of 12.