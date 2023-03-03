COLLEGE LACROSSE

Dickson, Cavs spank Spiders

A year after being upset by Richmond, No. 1 Virginia started strong in the rematch and never backed off.

Xander Dickson scored six goals, and Payton Cormier had three and three assists as the Cavaliers dominated the Spiders from start to finish, winning 25-8 at Klockner Stadium on Saturday night.

It matched the most goals UVa has scored this season and was the most it’s had in nine meetings with the Spiders. Virginia pulled most of its offensive starters late in the third quarter and much of the defense early in the fourth.

After allowing 34 goals in its first two games this season, wins over Michigan and Harvard, UVa has held its past two opponents – Ohio State and Richmond – to just 14.

Midfielder Ricky Miezan left the game in the second quarter an apparent left shoulder injury.

A year ago, in Richmond, the Spiders scored a 17-13 upset for its first-ever win over Virginia.

NBA

Morant out at least 2 games

Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team said Saturday not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard after he livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub.

Memphis is currently No. 2 in the Western Conference standings, led by Morant, a two-time All-Star averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game.

This is at least the second time in the last few weeks that Morant has been the subject of a league investigation. Morant’s actions were investigated by the league after a Jan. 29 incident in Memphis that he said led to a friend of his being banned from home games there for a year.

Raptors top Wizards in OT

Fred VanVleet made two 3-pointers in overtime and scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat host Washington 116-109.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Raptors, who moved back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. VanVleet added 10 assists, and Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists for Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists but shot just 7 for 22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.

AUTO RACING

Late pass gives Hill Xfinity win

Austin Hill overtook Chandler Smith just before the final lap to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Smith, the pole-sitter, led 118 laps of the 200-lap race and appeared to be in good shape in the final laps before Hill made his late charge.

Hill also won the season-opening race two weeks ago at Daytona. Smith, a rookie, said his car got tight near the end, and he finished third. He also was passed by Justin Allgaier.

Cup regular Kyle Busch finished fourth at his hometown track, a night after winning the Truck Series race.

Romain Grosjean opened his third season in IndyCar by winning the pole for Sunday’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Colton Herta will start second and Pato O’Ward third.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen is in the right place to win his first Bahrain Grand Prix by starting from the pole in Sunday’s season-opening race. Sergio Perez will start second and Charles Leclerc third.

TENNIS

Medvedev wins Dubai final

Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in the Dubai Championships.

The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine’s Day and included back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha.

Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev, the defending champion, twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.

NHL

Avs’ Makar returns to ice

Defenseman Cale Makar was cleared to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after two different hits over an 11-day span landed him both times in the league’s concussion protocol.

Makar was back in the lineup for the Stanley Cup champions for Saturday’s game at Dallas. The Norris Trophy winner missed five straight games and eight of the past 10 due to two separate hits involving his head.

Makar leads the league in ice time with an average of nearly 27 minutes a game. He’s also tops among Colorado defensemen with 13 goals and 45 points.







ELSEWHERE

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. withdrew from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic due to inflammation in his right knee. Guerrero had an MRI on the knee Saturday, which showed no structural damage.

Mikaela Shiffrin locked up her fifth overall World Cup title by tying for fifth place in a downhill race in Kvitfjell, Norway. She’s still chasing her record-tying 86th career victory, however. Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark‘s total on the all-time winners list — between men and women. Shiffrin competes in a super-G race Sunday.

Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. She birdied four of her first five holes and two of her last three. Elizabeth Szokol and Allisen Corpuz are tied for third, three shots back.

Rookie Nico Echavarria ran off four straight birdies early in his round and finished with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory. Carson Young, who led the opening two rounds at Grand Reserve, birdied the last hole for a 71 and was Echavarria’s closest pursuer. Sam Stevens (65) and Nate Lashley (67) are four shots behind.