NHL

Capitals ship pair to Bruins

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, the latest big trade acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender.

Boston sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 third-rounder and forward Craig Smith to Washington and an additional 2023 fifth-rounder to Minnesota. The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary and the Wild got the extra pick for retaining an extra 25% to make Boston’s cap situation work.

The move gives the Bruins extra size and toughness on the blue line and up front while they try to turn one of the best regular seasons in hockey history into a deep playoff run.

The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time since Alex Ovechkin's rookie year more than a decade and a half ago.

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Hathaway, 31, has played on the Capitals' fourth line for the past four seasons.

With a 43-8-5 record and 91 points heading into the Kraken game — a pace that would surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens' all-time record of 132 points — the Bruins have shown few weaknesses. But the memories of recent playoff disappointments left the Bruins worried about depth, especially on defense.

Nashville center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his lower right leg. Johansen left the ice late in the second period of Tuesday night's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver after Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes' skate caught the back of his right ankle. Johansen is fifth on the Predators with 28 points in 55 games.

NFL

LB Wagner leaving Rams

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season.

Wagner, 32, was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with Seattle. He started all 17 games at middle linebacker and made 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks and two interceptions for the Rams, who went 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. Los Angeles' defense soundly outperformed its offense throughout the season, with Wagner's strong play and leadership playing major roles while most of the Rams' other star players struggled with major injuries.

Wagner’s release will create $5 million in salary cap savings for the Rams, who are currently about $14 million over the cap.

Former Denver head coach Vance Joseph is joining Sean Payton’ s staff to be the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Joseph coached the Broncos from 2017-18, compiling an 11-21 record. He spent the past four seasons as Arizona’s defensive coordinator.

Arizona hired Drew Petzing as its offensive coordinator to serve under new coach Jonathan Gannon. Petzing spent the past three seasons with Cleveland and was the Browns' quarterbacks coach last season.

NBA

Westbrook joins Clippers

Russell Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers late Wednesday.

The nine-time All-Star point guard was waived by Utah on Monday. He cleared waivers because no team has the salary cap space to take on the remaining $47 million he was owed on his expiring contract.

The move keeps Westbrook in Los Angeles. He is from the area, went to UCLA, and played less than two seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Jazz on Feb. 10 as part of a three-team deal.

The 15-year veteran is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

BASEBALL

DeGrom throws bullpen session

Jacob deGrom came out of his first bullpen session of spring training for the Texas Rangers feeling good after not throwing off a mound the first eight days of camp with his new team.

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was held out of the Rangers' first official workout Feb. 15 because of tightness in his left side. He threw off flat ground four days after that and had thrown about six bullpen sessions before getting to Arizona.

The right-hander threw 22 pitches, all of them easy fastballs, during Thursday's session. His first bullpen came a day before the Rangers' scheduled Cactus League spring opener and exactly five weeks before the regular season opens at home March 30 against NL champion Philadelphia.

GOLF

Pair leads Honda Classic

Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start.

Horschel shot a 5-under 65, tying him with Joseph Bramlett for the first-round lead in the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.. Bramlett had a bogey-free round; Horschel had six birdies and one bogey.

Horschel’s pre-Honda preparations included a trip to the doctor, finally giving in and getting a prescription after trying to fight off a sinus infection for a few days. He might have felt tired, but it didn’t show.

The 65 was his best score in 33 rounds as a pro at PGA National. He’d shot 66 on two previous occasions.

Pierceson Coody finished at 4 under, alongside Justin Suh and Carson Young. Sungjae Im, the 2020 Honda Classic winner, is among a group of eight at 3 under.

Jennifer Kupcho fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four others after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand in Pattaya, Thailand. Kupcho's round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club. Anna Nordquist, Nasa Hataoko, Jaravee Boonchant and Lin Xiyu were also at 7 under.