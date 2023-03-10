MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

VUU wins D-II opener

Robert Osborne (Hermitage) racked up 18 points and 10 rebounds as Virginia Union overcame a poor shooting performance to edge Fairmont State 66-64 on Saturday night in a first-round Division II tournament game in Indiana, Pa.

Devon Sims added 14 points, and Raemaad Wright pulled down 14 points for the Panthers (24-7), who hit just 26 of 74 shots (35.0%). VUU also hit just 6 of 14 free throw attempts. The Panthers did corral 22 offensive rebounds.

The Panthers advance to play host Indiana (Pa.) in the second round Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

CNU in D-III Final Four

Matthew Brodie scored 19 points as Christopher Newport defeated Wheaton 76-70 to advance to the Final Four of the Division III tournament.

Trey Barber and Ty Henderson added 16 points apiece and Jahn Hines 15 for the Captains (28-3), who advanced to the Final Four, which will be held in Fort Wayne, Ind., for the third time. CNU previously went in 2016 and 2019. Both times the Captains lost in the semifinals.

Tyson Cruickshank led Wheaton (25-5) with 34 points.

Rick Stansbury resigned after seven seasons as Western Kentucky’s coach, citing a need to focus on his health and family. Stansbury missed nine games at midseason with an undisclosed health issue. He was 139-89 with the Hilltoppers, but they failed to reach the NCAA tournament during his tenure.

Wichita State fired coach Isaac Brown after a 17-15 season and two years after he was voted the American Athletic Conference’s coach of the year. Brown was an assistant for former coach Gregg Marshall , a former Randolph-Macon player who resigned in November 2020 after allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players.

Jim Whitesell is out as Buffalo’s coach after his first losing season in four years on the job. Whitesell was 70-59 record at Buffalo and led the team to one postseason appearance, a 2021 NIT berth.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Norfolk State earns NCAA bid

Norfolk State's Niya Fields scored all 11 of her points in the second half, including seven at the free throw line in the final 20 seconds as the Spartans beat Howard 56-52 in Norfolk for their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament title in 21 years.

Norfolk State, leading the nation in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense and ranking third in 3-point defense, survived a 30-point performance from conference player of the year Destiny Howell, who made eight 3-pointers.

Makoye Diawara also scored 11 points for the top-seeded Spartans (26-6), who were the regular-season champions.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 1 Virginia downs Towson

Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson scored four goals apiece as No. 1 Virginia defeated Towson 19-12 in Charlottesville.

Shellenberger added 6 assists for a career high-matching 10-point game for the Cavaliers (6-0). Thomas McConvey scored three times for UVa. McConvey has scored at least one point in all 58 career games, the longest active streak among active Division I players.

Nick DeMaio tallied four goals for the Tigers (1-5).

AUTO RACING

Teenager wins Xfinity race

Sammy Smith won the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway, the first victory for the 18-year-old high school student who is taking classes online so he can be a full-time driver.

Making his 13th start in the past two years for Joe Gibbs Racing, Smith led the final 52 laps and held off Cup Series star Kyle Busch on two restarts to take the checkered flag for the first time.

Ryan Truex finished second, followed by Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith. Busch was second following a final restart with 15 laps to go, but made contact with Chandler Smith on the final lap and ended up ninth.

Smith became the youngest Xfinity Series winner at Phoenix. He did so with seemingly relative ease, leading 92 of 200 laps and not facing any significant challenges down the stretch.

NFL

Rams let go of LB Floyd

The Los Angeles Rams released pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd in a cost-cutting move after three productive seasons.

Floyd, 30, led the Rams last season with nine sacks while making 59 tackles, including 10 for loss. He had 29 total sacks and never missed a game as a capable pass-rushing partner to Aaron Donald, Von Miller and others during three seasons with Los Angeles, which signed him as a free agent in April 2020.

Floyd agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32.5 million guaranteed in March 2021 before the Rams' run to their Super Bowl championship, but he was released two years later as part of the team's moves to squeeze under the salary cap.

NHL

Bruins fastest to 50 wins

Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, giving the Bruins their 50th win of the season and making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history.

Hathaway's goal was his 10th of the season and his first since arriving in Boston before the trade deadline from the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins needed only 64 games to reach 50 wins, beating the record of 66 set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning.

The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract worth $9 million. Van Riemsdyk has a career-high 19 points through 66 games this season.

NBA

Young, Hawks repel Wizards

Trae Young scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that helped the Atlanta Hawks hold off the host Washington Wizards 114-107 on Friday night.

The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is in eighth place, and the Wizards are a half-game up on Chicago for 10th.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22.

SKIING

Shiffrin wins record 87th race

Mikaela Shiffrin set the World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark with a victory in a giant slalom Friday.

Saturday’s result marked Shiffrin’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.