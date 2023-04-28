NBA PLAYOFFS

Davis leads Lakers to series win

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 14 rebounds while blocking 5 shots in a spectacular defensive performance, and D’Angelo Russell scored a career playoff-high 31 points as the Los Angeles Lakers routed visiting Memphis to end their first-round series in six games.

LeBron James added 22 points for Lakers. Davis’ imposing defensive presence largely shut down Memphis’ offense in Game 6, while Russell’s five 3-pointers highlighted an impressive offensive effort.

Kings force decider vs. Warriors

Malik Monk scored 28 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists as the Sacramento Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating the host Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Friday night in Game 6.

Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Kings, in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, in his first playoff double-double.

Stephen Curry scored 29, Klay Thompson 22 and Kevon Looney pulled down 13 more rebounds to give him an NBA-leading 85 this postseason for the defending NBA champion Warriors.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is doubtful for Monday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston with a sprained right knee. The 76ers have been idle since sweeping Brooklyn last Saturday. Embiid was hurt in Game 3 and missed the next game. Embiid, 29, averaged 33.1 points this season to win his second straight scoring title.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Stastny, Hurricanes oust Islanders

Paul Stastny scored 6:01 into overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sebastian Aho tied it midway through the third period for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots in his first start of the postseason.

Derek Stepan started the winning sequence in overtime when he intercepted Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech‘s clearing pass. Stepan skated up and passed to Stastny, who fired a sharp-angle shot from the goal line that deflected off Ilya Sorokin’s left pad and between his legs.

It was Stastny’s third career overtime playoff winner.

Hintz, Stars send Wild packing

Roope Hintz scored his fifth goal of the series as visiting Dallas eliminated Minnesota 4-1 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment scored in a second period when the Stars outshot the Wild 18-5. Max Domi closed it out with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who next will face the Colorado-Seattle winner.

Panthers score 7 to force Game 7

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, and Eetu Luostarinen put Florida ahead to stay with 5:38 left in a crazed third period as the Panthers forced a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series by beating the Boston Bruins 7-5 on Friday night.

Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Zac Dalpe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who got 30 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Reinhart capped it with an empty-netter with 28 seconds left — the seventh and final goal of the third period, four by Florida.

Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak each scored twice for Boston, which got four assists from Brad Marchand and 26 saves from Linus Ullmark. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, which finished with the best regular season in NHL history.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado forced a Game 7 with a 4-1 victory at Seattle on Friday night. Devon Toews had two assists, as did Cale Makar after being suspended for Game 5.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Flying Squirrels blanked by Bowie

A sacrifice fly by Bowie’s Donta’ Williams in the first inning stood up as the only run in the Baysox’s 1-0 win over the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels in Game 1 of an Eastern League doubleheader.

Richmond pitchers Kai-Wei Teng (0-2) and Nick Swiney combined to give up just five hits in six innings, but the offense for the Flying Squirrels (12-7) could only muster one hit, a third-inning double by Ismael Munguia.

AUTO RACING

Ryan Truex wins Xfinity race

Ryan Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The 31-year-old younger brother of Cup star Martin Truex Jr. dominated on the concrete-mile track and swept all three stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps.

Truex is winless in 26 Cup starts (none since 2014), is 0 for 73 in the Truck Series and hadn’t won in 88 previous races in the second-tier Xfinity Series. Josh Berry finished second. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five.

Romain Grosjean won the pole for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. Alex Palou will start second and defending race champion Pato O’Ward third.

GOLF

Finau rides hot run to PGA lead

Tony Finau had a terrific stretch at the Mexico Open, posting five birdies over his last seven holes for a 6-under 65 that gave him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia in Vallarta, Mexico.

Rahm, the defending champion, matched his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 61. He started the third round six shots behind and at one point took a one-shot lead until Finau rallied at the end. Bhatia also finished with a flourish, hitting his second shot to 8 feet on the par-5 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta for an eagle and a 63.

Rahm had enough mistakes over the previous two rounds to put himself in a hole. Saturday was not one of those days. He missed only one green and four of his 10 birdies were putts from about 25 feet or longer.

Finau was at 19-under 194 as he goes for his second victory this season, and his fourth PGA Tour title in the last nine months. Brandon Wu (67) was three shots behind. No one else was within five shots of Finau.

Aditi Ashok shot a 1-under 70 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the LA Championship in Los Angeles. Ashok holed a sand wedge from about 85 yards on the fly at the par-5 15th, part of a torrid three-hole stretch during an up-and-down round that included five bogeys. She was at 6-under 136 through two rounds, one shot ahead of Cheyenne Knight (69), Hannah Green (69) and Pernilla Lindberg (70).