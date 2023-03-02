NHL

Quick dealt again, this time to Vegas

Jonathan Quick is on the move again, back to the Pacific Division to solve the Vegas Golden Knights’ latest goaltending quandary.

Vegas acquired Quick from Columbus on Thursday , less than 36 hours after Los Angeles traded the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender and 2014 playoffs MVP to the Blue Jackets.

After losing All-Star starter Logan Thompson to an injury, the Golden Knights sent a 2025 seventh-round pick and journeyman netminder Michael Hutchinson to complete the deal with Columbus.

Another playoff-bound team in the Western Conference upgraded at forward, with Edmonton getting Nick Bjugstad from Arizona. The Coyotes got a 2023 third-round pick and prospect Michael Kesselring for Bjugstad and minor-leaguer Cam Dineen.

Bruins extend Pastrnak’s deal

The Boston Bruins signed All-Star forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million — the sixth-richest deal in NHL history. The deal locks up one of the league’s MVP candidates through the 2030-31 season for $11.25 million per year.

Pastrnak, 26, is second to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid this season with 42 goals, adding 38 assists while leading Boston to the best record in the NHL. Entering Thursday night’s game against Buffalo, the Bruins (47-8-5) had 99 points in 60 games — a 135-point pace that would surpass the 132 of the 1977 Montreal Canadiens.

Boston also acquired winger Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. Bertuzzi is a 28-year-old pending free agent winger who gives Boston depth up front and insurance for injured winger Taylor Hall. Bertuzzi, who has been limited by injuries this season, has 14 points in 29 games.

NBA

Foot injury shelves Lakers star James

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot. If that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying it was a tendon issue and that he will be “reevaluated in approximately three weeks.” If James misses three more weeks, starting with Thursday, that would keep him out for at least 10 of the Lakers’ final 19 games.

James was hurt in the Lakers’ win at Dallas on Sunday. At 30-33, the Lakers are 11th in the Western Conference standings, one game from the No. 10 spot — and the last spot in the play-in round.

James, who leads L.A. with 29.5 points per game, has logged nearly 65,000 minutes in regular-season and playoff games since entering the league — almost 20,000 more than any other player in that span.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances to Dubai semis

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Championships.

The five-time Dubai champion’s 20th straight victory set the stage for a last-four match against Medvedev, who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2. Djokovic is playing in his first event since winning the Australian Open for his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Defending Dubai champion Andrey Rublev will face Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal match. Rublev advanced by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6 (3). Zverev topped Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4.

ELSEWHERE

Former Prince George High School star Jackie Bradley Jr. signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals. Bradley, a 32-year-old outfielder, hit .203 with 4 homers and 2 steals with Toronto and Boston last year. In 10 years in the majors, Bradley is hitting .227 with 108 home runs, 443 RBIs and 69 stolen bases.

Lindsay Whalen, considered the greatest player in Minnesota women’s basketball history, resigned as coach after a third straight losing season. The Gophers’ 11-19 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. They tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-12 record, their fewest wins in 12 years. Whalen, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was hired five years ago with no previous coaching experience.. She is Minnesota’s all-time points leader, is second in assists and thirds in steals.

— The Associated Press