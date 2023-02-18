AUTO RACING

Hill wins wild Xfinity opener

It wasn't the Daytona 500, but Austin Hill gladly took the win.

Hill won the Xfinity Series season-opening race Saturday night for the second consecutive year to diminish some of the sting the Richard Childress Racing driver felt two days earlier when he failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.

Hill rebounded and drove from last to first at Daytona International Speedway. The Chevrolet driver was declared the winner after a long review of the finishing order. The race went into overtime, and Justin Allgaier was the leader until Allgaier's teammate, Sam Mayer, went high in an attempt to make the race-winning pass.

Contact between Hill and Mayer caused Mayer to spin and his Chevrolet to flip onto its roof, bringing out the race-ending caution. NASCAR then had to review timing and scoring to determine who was the leader when the yellow was thrown.

NASCAR needed nearly 10 minutes to determine Hill was ahead of Allgaier when the race ended. Allgaier settled for second.

Defending series champion Zane Smith won the Truck opener at Daytona for the second consecutive season Friday night, prevailing with the race was called because of rain with 21 laps remaining in the scheduled 100-lap race. Tanner Gray finished second, followed by Christian Eckes, Colby Howard and Grant Enfinger. Smith led 17 laps, including the final 15.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Quick start propels Cavaliers

Xander Dickson said No. 1 Virginia wanted to "come out firing" against No. 18 Harvard (0-1). The Cavaliers certainly did, scoring the game's first nine goals on their way to a 25-21 win.

Dickson scored five times and fellow attackman Connor Shellenberger added three goals and seven assists. In all, 13 Virginia players found the back of the cage.

Shellenberger scored just 10 seconds into the game, and midfielder Thomas McConvey followed suit 15 seconds later – on an assist from Shellenberger – sending UVa on its way to a 9-0 lead just 7:53 into the contest. The Cavaliers (2-0) were up 20-8 at halftime, marking the most goals they’ve scored in a half since netting 22 against VMI in 2019.

Saturday, Virginia went up 24-12 on a goal by Stanford football transfer Ricky Miezan with 11:33 to play, and Tiffany pulled his starters. Harvard (0-1) did not reciprocate, instead scoring four straight goals, a surge that prompted Tiffany to put a few defensive starters back in the game.

In all, Harvard outscored UVa 9-1 over the final 11 minutes to make the final score far less lopsided that it had appeared headed for.​

Luka Grayum scored a career-best four goals, including the first two of Richmond’s unanswered seven-goal run in the second quarter, as the Spiders crushed Bucknell at Robins Stadium. Derrek Madonna also scored four times, and Grayum added four assists for UR (1-1). Goalie Zach Vigue made 10 saves for the Spiders.

NBA

All-Star show set for Utah

The fans in Salt Lake City used to serenade Donovan Mitchell with “MVP” chants when he played for the Utah Jazz.

He plays for Cleveland now. But he wouldn’t mind hearing those cries again Sunday.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game is Sunday night with almost all of the league’s biggest names set to take part in Utah.

Captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee will pick their teams before the game, leaving Team LeBron coach Michael Malone of Denver and Team Giannis coach Joe Mazzulla of Boston about five minutes to come up with an actual game plan.

There's never any real defense in these games until the fourth quarter, when players get serious, and there inevitably will be a bunch of them scoring a bunch of points. After all, that's been a trend this season: 20 times a player has scored 50 points in a game, a list topped by Mitchell scoring 71 for the Cavaliers against Chicago on Jan. 2.

Love, Cavaliers part ways

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a buyout of his contract, and the five-time All-Star is strongly considering a move to the Miami Heat. Other teams are expected to try to talk to Love, who is making $31.3 million this season.

Love, 34, has been with Cleveland since 2014 and was the last remaining link to the 2016 championship team. This season, he's averaging career-lows of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20 minutes per game. In over parts of 15 NBA seasons with Cleveland and Minnesota, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds.

NHL

Leafs acquire O’Reilly, Acciari

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Wild.

Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs’ 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis. Minnesota received Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection.

O’Reilly, 32, had 12 goals and seven assists in 40 games for St. Louis this season. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Blues to the Stanley Cup title in 2019. O’Reilly also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2018-19. Acciari, 31, had 10 goals and eight assists in 54 games with St. Louis this season.

ELSEWHERE

Switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers, who are unsettled in left field. Grossman hit .209 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in 129 games last season with Detroit and Atlanta, and hit .320 against left-handed pitchers. Grossman, 33, has a career .245 batting average with 80 homers and 366 RBIs in 1,011 career games.

Diana Taurasi re-signed with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, agreeing to a multiyear contract, the team announced Saturday. The WNBA's all-time leading scorer has only played with the Mercury since being drafted No. 1 by the team in 2004. Taurasi, 40, has won three WNBA titles in Phoenix and was the league's MVP in 2009. She's averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in her career. She holds 16 franchise records and with 9,693 points should go over the 10,000-point mark next season.