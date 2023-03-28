NFL

DE Campbell joining Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Calais Campbell on Wednesday.

Campbell, who played the past three seasons with Baltimore, has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 in 2022. Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler who turns 37 on Sept. 1, is expected to provide a veteran boost to Atlanta’s pass rush, which ranked last in sacks in 2021 and was next to last with 21 last season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

N.C. State’s Smith heading to NBA

N.C. State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith announced he’s entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-4 guard was an AP first-team all-ACC pick after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, second in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers in his two seasons.

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft. Whitehead, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range in 28 games. He missed eight games this past season with foot and leg injuries.

Cal hires Madsen as coach California is hiring a former Stanford star to revive its struggling basketball program. The Golden Bears announced Wednesday that Mark Madsen will replace the fired Mark Fox following the worst season in school history.

Madsen, 70-51 the past four years at Utah Valley State, is faced with a tough task, taking over a program that went 3-29 under Fox and set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage in a season.

Madsen helped Stanford reach the Final Four in 1998. He played nine years in the NBA and won two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers as a backup in 2001-02.

Temple named Penn State assistant Adam Fisher its fifth coach since 1973. Fisher’s goal will be to turn around a program that hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2019. He replaces Aaron McKie, who was 52-56 in four seasons with no tournament berths. McKie is now a special advisor to the athletic department.

Amir Abdur-Rahim was hired as South Florida’s coach after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever NCAA tournament berth this season. Abdur-Rahim replaces Brian Gregory, who fired on March 10 after going 79-107 over six seasons.

BASEBALL

Ex-3B Williams has colon cancer

San Diego Padres third base coach and former major league third-sacker Matt Williams has colon cancer and will have surgery Friday.

Williams, a five-time All-Star in a 17-year career spent mostly with San Francisco, said he was diagnosed about three weeks ago.

Williams, 57, won four Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger Awards and a World Series ring with Arizona in 2001. He managed Washington for two seasons and was the NL manager of the year in 2014.

Philadelphia acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from Oakland in exchange for a minor league pitcher. Pache has played in 115 games for Atlanta and the Athletics. He has hit .156 in 308 at-bats.

Former major leaguer Daniel Murphy agreed to a contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. Murphy, a three-time All-Star who turns 38 Saturday, last played in 2020, his second season with Colorado. He hit .236 with three homers and 16 RBIs.

NBA

Porzingis powers Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 13 rebounds as the host Washington Wizards boosted their flickering postseason hopes with a 130-111 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Wizards won despite the absence of Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) and pulled within 2 1/2 games of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has six games remaining in the regular season.

The Celtics had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the top record in the NBA. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points.

— Associated Press