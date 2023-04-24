MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Orioles win seventh straight

Ramon Urias hit a two-run double in the fourth inning as the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit against Chris Sale, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

Sale (1-2) allowed nine hits — one by each member of the Baltimore batting order — in five innings, failing to hold onto a 4-0 lead after Triston Casas and Rafael Devers homered for Boston.

Sale was coming off an 11-strikeout performance against Minnesota in his previous outing, but he didn’t have any against the Orioles. In fact, Baltimore made contact on 40 of its 42 swings against him. The left-hander’s ERA increased to 8.22.

Austin Gomber bounced back from a hideous start to get his first win, and Jurickson Profar drove in three runs as Colorado won for just the second time in 13 games, beating host Cleveland 6-0. Gomber (1-4) held the Guardians to three singles — all by Steven Kwan — in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was pounded for nine runs and nine hits in just two innings in a loss to Pittsburgh on April 19.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Kings’ Fox has broken finger

Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Fox injured the finger on his left hand late in a Game 4 loss to the Warriors on Sunday. Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125.

Fox has emerged as a star in his first trip to the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds through six games. Fox had 38 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in the Game 4 loss.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points and Boston led nearly the entire way, holding off host Atlanta 129-121 on Sunday night for a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series. Tatum and Brown combined to score Boston’s final 16 points. Trae Young led Atlanta with 35 points.

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds as host Minnesota held off Denver 114-108 in overtime Sunday night to avoid a four-game sweep. Nikola Jokic tied a playoff career high with 43 points and added 11 rebounds and 6 assists for the Nuggets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup against Miami for Monday night’s Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 of the series — and most of Game 1 — with a bruised lower back. Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, averaged 31.1 points this season, fifth-best in the NBA, along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Kawhi Leonard will miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination Tuesday night against Phoenix. Leonard has a sprained right knee, which he hurt in Game 1 of the series and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 as the Clippers lost both contests.

Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray was been suspended for Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Hawks’ playoff series against Boston with Atlanta facing the end of its season. Murray made inappropriate contact with an official, as well as verbal abuse, after the Hawks’ 129-121 loss in Game 4, which pushed Boston to a 3-1 lead in the series. Murray scored 23 points in Game 4 and averaging 25.3 points in the series.

Rockets hire Udoka as coach

Ime Udoka was hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.

Udoka replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons. The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with San Antonio for the second-worst record this season.

Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to a 51-31 record in his one season in Boston.

Utah forward Lauri Markkanen was announced as the winner of this season’s most improved award. Markkanen beat out Jalen Brunson of New York and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City for the award. Markkanen got 69 of the 100 first-place votes. Markkanen shattered his career-best for points per game this season, averaging 25.6 — a 73% increase over his average of 14.8 last season with Cleveland. He also set career highs in minutes per game, field goal percentage, 3-pointers per game and was an All-Star for the first time.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Hyman, Oilers tie series in OT

Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime Sunday night as Edmonton rallied from three goals down late in the first period to beat host Los Angeles and even their first-round Western Conference series at two games apiece.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for the Oilers, Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane forced OT with his third-period goal. Connor McDavid had three assists, and Jack Campbell, who came in after Stuart Skinner was pulled after one period, made 27 saves against his former team.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Kings, while Kevin Fiala had two assists in his first game since April 1.

Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals, and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves as Dallas edged host Minnesota 3-2 to evened their first-round series at two games apiece. Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a 2-0 lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. John Klingberg scored for the Wild less than three minutes later. Seguin restored the Stars’ two-goal lead with his third goal of the series late in the third before Frederick Gaudreau pulled the Wild back within one with 1:20 left.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

EMU’s Bates declares for draft

Emoni Bates is entering the NBA draft, banking on teams being intrigued with his potential as a scorer after seeing flashes of his talent in two seasons playing college hoops.

The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 30 games at Eastern Michigan last season, making 40.5% of his shots overall and 33% of 3-point attempts.

After graduating from high school in three years and being regarded as a basketball prodigy, Bates went to Memphis for one season and averaged 9.7 points in 18 games during an injury-shortened season before transferring to EMU.

ELSEWHERE

Mark Hensby parred the fourth playoff hole after Charlie Wi hit his approach into the water on Sunday to win the Invited Celebrity Classic in Irving, Texas, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions. Hensby closed with a 1-under 70 at Las Colinas, making birdie on the par-5 18th in regulation to match Wi at 12-under 201 through 54 holes.

The New York Jets re-signed durable center Connor McGovern, addressing one of the team’s major needs before the NFL draft this week. McGovern has been the Jets’ starting center the past three seasons, starting 48 games and missing only two since signing as a free agent in 2020.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash with only a broken left wrist, an injury that should not derail his Tour preparations. Pogacar was hurt during an accident on Sunday during the Liège–Bastogne–Liège in Brussels.

Defending champion Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Madrid Open because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month. Jabeur withdrew Saturday against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of a tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

— Associated Press