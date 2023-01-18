Sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bacot ties UNC double-double mark

Former Trinity Episcopal standout Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in host North Carolina’s 72-64 ACC win over Boston College (8-11, 2-6) on Tuesday night.

Bacot had his 11th double-double of the season and the 60th of his career, tying him for the UNC double-double record with Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham. The 16-rebound performance was Bacot’s 21st game with 15 or more rebounds. Bacot hit 8 of 11 shots from the field for the Tar Heels (12-6, 5-3 ACC).

Miles Mallory and Josh Talbert scored 18 points apiece as Randolph-Macon, ranked second in the nation in Division III, romped to a 62-41 ODAC victory over Bridgewater on Wednesday in Ashland. Alec Topper led the Eagles with 12 points.

NBA

Ex-Celtics player, coach Ford dies

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-pointer, is dead at 74. No official cause was given, but it was reported he suffered a heart attack earlier this month.

Mr. Ford was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with Boston. On Oct. 12, 1979, he sank the first 3-point shot in NBA history in the first quarter of Boston's win over Houston.

He retired following the 1981-82 season and was an assistant for the Celtics for seven seasons from 1983 to 1990, helping the team to titles in 1984 and 1986 under coach K.C. Jones. He is one of four ex-Celtics to win championships as both a player and coach, joining Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and Jones.

Mr. Ford coached the Celtics for five seasons from 1990-91 through 1994-95. He compiled a 222-188 record with four playoff appearances, but his teams never advanced beyond the conference finals. He also coached the Bucks and Clippers.

Bradley Beal was back in the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday against New York after missing five games with a left hamstring strain. Washington dropped four of five without Beal, its leading scorer with 22.9 points per game.

BASEBALL

Duvall, Red Sox agree to deal

The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms with outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year contract that will pay him at least $7 million for 2023.

Duvall, 34 and a 10-year veteran, has played for the Giants, Reds, Marlins and Braves (two stints). He was an All-Star in Cincinnati in 2016 and won a Gold Glove for the Braves in 2021, batting .228 with 38 homers and an NL-leading 113 RBIs to help lead them to a World Series championship.

In all, Duvall, who played for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2013, has a .230 average with 163 homers and 478 RBIs.

The New York Mets and veteran outfielder Tommy Pham agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract. Pham, 34, has hit .259 with a .787 OPS and 114 home runs in nine major league seasons. He hit .236 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs with Cincinnati and Boston.

The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with former Miami third baseman/right fielder Brian Anderson. Anderson finished fourth in the NL rookie of the year voting in 2018 and had an OPS of over .800 in 2019 and 2020, but he’s struggled with injuries the last two seasons. He batted .222 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 98 games last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Terps QB Tagovailoa returning

Taulia Tagovailoa announced he is returning to Maryland to play next season.

Tagovailoa, who holds a slew of school passing records, will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six.

The Terps went 8-5 this past season and were competitive against both Michigan and Ohio State. Tagovailoa holds the program's career records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns passing and total offense.

The University of Michigan placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. ESPN reported the school's police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.

on leave. ESPN reported the school's police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice. Former Thomas Dale standout Rick D’Abreu is transferring from East Carolina to play at national runner-up TCU next season. D’Abreu played four seasons at ECU, appearing in 32 games and making 15 starts. He totaled 72 tackles and six sacks for the Pirates.

NHL

Spurgeon, Wild stop Capitals

Jared Spurgeon scored twice, and fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net as the visiting Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Wild won despite being outshot 36-22.

Alex Ovechkin assisted on Capitals goals by Martin Fehervary and Dylan Strome. Washington has lost four of six, going 0 for 13 on the power play during that stretch.

Montreal rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, will be out three months with a lower-body injury. Slafkovsky was injured in Montreal’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. The 18-year-old has four goals and six assists in 39 games this season.