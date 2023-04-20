NHL PLAYOFFS

Tavares has hat trick in Leafs’ rout

John Tavares had his first playoff hat trick as the host Toronto Maple Leafs pounded Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 on Thursday night to even the teams’ first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, and William Nylander added a goal and an assist. Morgan Rielly tied a franchise record with four assists.

Ian Cole and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who were without injured defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of Lightning postseason action since 2020, allowed seven goals on 37 shots.

Avalanche rally past Kraken

Devon Toews scored with 7:01 remaining to complete host Colorado’s rally from two goals down as the Avalanche beat Seattle 3-2 on Thursday night to even their Western Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin scored 48 seconds apart to tie it. It set the stage for Toews, who knocked in a rebound for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots against his former team.

Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals in a three-goal second period as the visiting New York Rangers dominated New Jersey to a take a 2-0 lead Thursday in their first-round playoff series. Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists and fellow trade deadline acquisition Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second straight game as the Rangers again had their way with the young Devils.

Mark Stone scored two third-period goals and assisted on another in just his second game since returning from back surgery to give host Vegas a 5-2 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday night in Game 2 to even their first-round series. Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Jack Eichel scored his first career playoff goal for the Golden Knights.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron did not accompany the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Panthers. Bergeron, the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points, missed Game 1 due to illness and Game 2 to an unspecified upper-body injury.

NBA

Curry, Warriors cut deficit to 2-1

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, and Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds as the host Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento 114-97 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Playing without the suspended Draymond Green, the Warriors never trailed. Curry shot 12 for 25 with six 3s, and Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Warriors.

De’Aaron Fox had 26 points for the Kings.

Embiid’s block lifts 76ers to 3-0 lead; center to miss Game 4

Joel Embiid, limping throughout and perhaps lucky not to have been ejected for kicking player in the groin area, blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left as Philadelphia edged Brooklyn 102-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 Eastern Conference series lead.

Nets fans loudly booed the decision not to eject Embiid after he kicked his leg up toward Nic Claxton’s groin in the first quarter after the Nets center had dunked on him. With the 76ers up big in the series, Embiid, the regular-season scoring champ, will sit out Saturday's Game 4 with what the team is calling a sprained knee.

Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. With James Harden having been ejected in the third quarter for another groin shot and Embiid not looking like his usual dominant self, Maxey took over the offense. He scored 25 points, Harden had 21 and Embiid added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 26 points.

Booker, Durant lead Suns

Devin Booker scored 45 points, and Kevin Durant added 26 as visiting Phoenix beat the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

Leonard sat out because of a sprained right knee. Norman Powell led the Clippers, scoring a career playoff-high 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists.

Nurse fired by Raptors

Nick Nurse was fired as coach of the Toronto Raptors, four years after he led the franchise to its only NBA championship.

Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors, with his .582 winning percentage ranking as the best of any coach in franchise history.

The past three seasons have not gone as the team planned. The Raptors missed the playoffs in 2021, a year where they were forced to call Tampa, Fla., home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of getting teams in and out of Canada. They lost in the first round in 2022 and lost an elimination game at home in the play-in tournament this season.

The status of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo for Saturday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with Miami remains uncertain, Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. The two-time MVP left Game 1's loss Sunday with a bruised lower back and didn’t play Wednesday in the Bucks’ Game 2 victory.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Seawolves hold off Squirrels

The Erie Seawolves scored two runs in each of the first two innings and held on for a 4-3 Eastern League victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond on Friday night.

Ismael Munguia and Luis Matos had two hits apiece for Richmond (8-5), which lost for the first time in four games. Colt Keith hit a two-run home run for Erie (6-7) in the second inning off Squirrels starter Mason Black (0-1), who allowed four runs – two earned – in 2⅓ innings.

In Thursday night's game, Munguia's first Double-A home run highlighted an eight-run seventh inning as Richmond stormed back to beat Erie 10-7. Brett Auerbach, Simon Whiteman and Hayden Cantrelle had RBI singles in the uprising for Richmond.

ELSEWHERE