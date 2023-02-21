COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Radford coach Nichols charged with DUI

Radford coach Darris Nichols was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.

Nichols, 36, was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday after being arrested in Radford, according to jail records. He was released early Monday.

According to court paperwork, Nichols had a 0.25% blood alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit for driving. The arresting officer wrote Nichols exuded a strong odor of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, and was “extremely unsteady” on his feet.

Radford announced Tuesday that it has named Nichols’ older brother and assistant coach Shane Nichols as the acting head coach. There was no mention of any decision on Darris Nichols’ job status.

A Radford High School graduate, Darris Nichols is in his second season leading the Highlanders, who are 17-12 overall and tied for second in the Big South at 11-5.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will each face a SEC foe in a doubleheader next season at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Hokies will reportedly play South Carolina in the Nov. 10 doubleheader, while the Cavaliers will reportedly play Florida.

Mooney’s surgery rescheduled

Heart surgery for University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney has been rescheduled from this week to next Tuesday, according to the school. No reason for the change was provided.

Mooney, UR’s coach since 2005, will undergo heart surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for removal of an aneurysm in his ascending aorta, and will miss the remainder of this season.

Mooney is in his 18th season as Spiders coach, and the heart issue was first detected during a physical examination. Assistant coach Peter Thomas was named UR’s interim head coach.

NBA

Hawks fire McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks are 29-30 and in eighth place in the East this season. Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach.

McMillan, 58, went 99-80 as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position.

Overall in 19 seasons, McMillan has a 760-668 record with Seattle, Portland, Indiana and Atlanta. His wins total ranks 18th in NBA history.

Chicago point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the rest of the season because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities.

Jacque Vaughn, who has coached Brooklyn into playoff position despite the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during another turbulent season for the franchise, agreed to a multiyear contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.

NHL

Avalanche lose Makar again

Coach Jared Bednar provided the update on Makar’s status, ruling out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team’s next two games Friday and Saturday.

Makar was reinjured early in the third period Saturday in his first game back when St. Louis forward Alexey Toropchenko made contact with his head.

Makar missed four games last month with an unrelated lower-body injury before coming back before the All-Star break. Makar this season is averaging a league-high 26:57 of ice time and producing at a nearly point-a-game level with 13 goals and 32 assists.

BASEBALL

Astros’ Alvarez has sore hand

Houston Astros All-Star Yordan Alvarez has a sore left hand that will keep him out of batting practice for a few days in spring training.

Alvarez told reporters that soreness in the hand was an issue at times last year and continued to “flare up a bit at times” during the offseason. Despite the soreness, Alvarez hit .306 with 37 homers and 97 RBIs and finished third in the AL MVP voting for the World Series champion Astros.

Cleveland outfielder Chase DeLauter, a former James Madison star and the Guardians’ top draft pick last year, will be out 4 to 5 months with a broken foot. He reported pain while running in December and imaging tests showed a fracture at the base of his toe.

First baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin agreed to minor league contracts with Milwaukee. Voit, 32, hit .226 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with San Diego and Washington last season. Naquin, 31, hit .229 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs with Cincinnati and the New York Mets.

Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season. Regan, a former big league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Queens.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNLV player dies

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in his apartment bed.

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler‘s death was pending. Mr. Keeler, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman who arrived by transfer from Rutgers, played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season.

— From staff and wire reports