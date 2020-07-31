PRO FOOTBALL
NFL suspends Brown 8 games
NEW YORK — The NFL suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.
Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.
Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.
As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will “likely result in more significant discipline.”
Brown’s agent Ed Wasielewski wrote in a statement posted on Twitter that the wide receiver will not appeal the suspension.
Bills guard lost to torn pectoral
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. The team did not reveal when or how Feliciano was hurt in making the announcement on its website Friday.
Feliciano is a fifth-year NFL player entering his second season in Buffalo. He started 16 games last year and was part of an offensive line that returned all five starters entering training camp.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
- will be the new announce team for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the network has not announced its decision.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 to open season Sept. 26
The Pac-12 set Sept. 26 as the start date Friday for its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by three weeks.
The Pac-12 announced July 10 it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 member schools a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis. The plan approved by university presidents adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate, creates two open dates and moves the conference championship game back two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 or 19.
The title game, originally set to be played for the first time at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas, will now be hosted by the division winner with the best record. The two-year deal with Las Vegas and the Pac-12 will instead begin in 2021, Commissioner Larry Scott said.
Auto racing
Force parks team for 2020
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Drag racing great John Force and his four-car NHRA team are remaining parked for the rest of the 2020 season.
John Force Racing announced Friday that it won’t compete in any of the final 12 events this year, citing sponsorship issues and making a financial decision to “live to fight another day.”
John Force Racing skipped the first two events, both in Indianapolis, since the NHRA’s return amid the pandemic. His absence was a blow to the series and sparked some speculation about his health.
Force insists his team, which includes daughter Brittany and defending Funny Car champion Robert Hight, will return in 2021 “stronger than ever.”
“I am really heartbroken I’m not out there,” John said. “If I had stayed and raced, I couldn’t come back. If I step back now, I can. I want to be with all of you again and I want to be competitive.”
Elsewhere
The Atlanta United MLS team placed star Josef Martinez
- on the season-ending injury list because with of a torn knee ligament sustained in Atlanta’s first league game on Feb. 29.
