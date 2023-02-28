NBA

Lakers’ James to miss time

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers may miss multiple weeks with an injury to his right foot. The full extent of the injury is not yet known and more test results were pending.

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, played 37 minutes in the Lakers’ 111-108 win at Dallas on Sunday, helping Los Angeles rally from a 27-point deficit. But he left the arena with a pronounced limp. He got hurt in the third quarter, grabbing at the ankle after spending some time on the floor in obvious pain.

James leads the Lakers in scoring at 29.5 points per game, and said at the All-Star break earlier this month that the team’s closing stretch this season would be some of the most important games he has played — noting he didn’t want to miss the postseason for a second consecutive year.

The Lakers (29-32) started Monday 12th in the Western Conference, a game from 10th and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Durant set for Suns debut

Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against Charlotte.

Durant, a 13-time All-Star, came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Durant hasn’t played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game’s elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.

LaMelo Ball‘s frustrating, injury-plagued season is likely over after the point guard broke his right ankle in Charlotte’s 117-106 win over Detroit on Monday night. Ball already has missed 27 games this season after he sprained his left ankle on three separate occasions, beginning in the preseason.

NHL

Rangers to acquire Kane

After 16 years in Chicago, longtime Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is on the move. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is set to be traded to the New York Rangers, with Chicago receiving two draft picks in return.

The Blackhawks will receive a conditional second-round pick and a standard fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will reportedly take on some of Kane’s salary to help facilitate the deal, receiving a future pick from New York in return.

The long-rumored deal comes days before the NHL’s Friday trade deadline and ends weeks of speculation about Kane’s future. The 34-year-old winger was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and the Blackhawks, tied for last place in the Western Conference at 21-33-5, have publicly stated they are entering a rebuilding period.

Kane, the No. 1 overall pick in 2007, has played well in Chicago this season, tallying 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games. Those numbers add to his robust career totals: In 1,161 games for the Blackhawks, Kane had 446 goals and 779 assists. In addition to the Stanley Cup trophies, Kane — a nine-time all-star — has also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in points.

The Washington Capitals continued unloading players, sending forward Marcus Johansson to Minnesota for a 2024 third-round draft pick and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Toronto for defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Johansson, who has 13 goals and 15 assists for Washington this year, played for the Wild in 2021. Sandin, 22, was the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick (29th overall) in the 2018 draft. He has four goals and 20 points this season.

Edmonton acquired Mattias Ekholm from Nashville for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2024. Ekholm gives the Oilers, who are giving up more than three goals a game, some balance on the blue line behind the top two scorers in the league: MVP favorite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Toronto reacquired big defenseman Luke Schenn from Vancouver for a third-round 2023 pick. Schenn , 33, was the fifth overall pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2008 draft and won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay.

K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers was suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. Miller will miss games Wednesday at Philadelphia, Thursday against Ottawa and Saturday at Boston. Miller, 23, was given a match penalty and ejected late in the first period of the Rangers’ game against the Kings on Sunday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UR extends Huesman’s contract

The University of Richmond extended the contract of football coach Russ Huesman multiple years, the school announced. UR did not disclose the number of years added, nor how many years were left on the deal extended.

Huesman, in his seventh year at Richmond, led the 2022 Spiders to a 9-4 record and advancement to the FCS playoffs’ second round. That was UR’s first playoff appearance since 2016, and first under Huesman.

Huesman has led the Spiders to a winning record in each of the past three seasons and his record as Richmond’s coach is 33-29.

North Carolina hired former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach. Kitchens replaces John Lilly, who joined Frank Reich‘s staff with the Carolina Panthers. Kitchens spent 16 seasons in the NFL ranks, leading the Browns to a 6-10 record as head coach in 2019.

BASEBALL

Dodgers’ Lux tears ACL

New Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that is expected to keep him out for the entire season.

The news came a day after Lux sustained his injury, when his knee buckled while he was running the bases in a spring training game against San Diego. Lux confirmed he was trying to duck a throw when his cleat got stuck in the dirt.

After losing last year’s starter, Trea Turner, in free agency, and not signing any of the other big names on the market this winter, the Dodgers were planning to have Lux fill the hole this year, hopeful the former top prospect could fulfill his potential at his natural defensive position.

San Diego All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for at least two weeks after breaking his left big toe in a weight room accident, putting in question whether he will be ready for the start of the season. A 30-year-old right-hander, Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA last season and is starting a $100 million, five-year contract. Yu Darvish and Nick Martinez become the most likely candidates to start the opener against Colorado on March 30.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of a left oblique strain. Glasnow, a 29-year-old right-hander, was hurt while throwing batting practice on Monday. He rejoined the Rays rotation last September after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery. The Rays’ opening day starter two years ago, Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts in 2021.

NFL

Commanders place franchise tag on Payne

The Washington Commanders put the franchise tag on Daron Payne, solving one of their biggest offseason problems by keeping the standout defensive tackle under contract following the best season of his career.

Payne will earn just over $18.9 million if he plays on the franchise tag next season, a likelihood given Washington already had extended fellow Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and still need to determine a course of action on pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Payne was set to become a free agent next month after Washington previously did not pick up his fifth-year option, a decision that forced management’s hand on the franchise tag. Payne, the 13th in the 2018 draft, has made 296 tackles and recorded 26 sacks in 81 NFL games.

Paying Payne — shores up a defense that ranked third in the league. But it does complicate the decision to pick up Young’s fifth-year option with the 2020 No. 2 pick coming off a torn ACL in his right knee, after the Commanders already decided to do so for Sweat.

The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota, a move that was expected after the veteran was benched late in the season. The Falcons were 5-8 with Mariota as the starter before rookie Desmond Ridder started the final four games, winning two. Mariota signed a $10.5 million, two-year deal with Atlanta after the Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Mariota completed 184 of 300 passes for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff has a big hole to fill at defensive coordinator after Leslie Frazier informed the team he is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season. Speaking at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott cited what was a “long and hard season” in saying Frazier informed him of the decision last week. McDermott did not go into further detail on the reasons behind Frazier’s decision to step away from football. Frazier, 63, has spent the past six seasons as the Bills defensive coordinator. He has 24 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including a three-plus-year stint as head coach of Minnesota from 2010 to 2013.

TENNIS

Nadal out with hip ailment

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of the left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September, and the former No. 1-ranked player slid to No. 8 in the ATP standings this week.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic’s first-round victory came a day after the 35-year-old broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman (378). Djokovic was a bit rusty on his return from a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He led 4-1 in the third set Tuesday before the 130th-ranked Machac forced a tiebreaker.

ELSEWHERE

Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist who also became an ordained minister, died at 97. Richards competed at the 1948, ’52 and ’56 Olympics in the pole vault. He won a bronze medal in his first Olympic go-around, followed by back-to-back gold medals. The versatile athlete known as the “Vaulting Vicar” also competed in the Olympic decathlon in 1956.