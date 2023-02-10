MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

N.M. State shuts down team

New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program late Friday night in a virtually unheard of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.

The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival New Mexico. Aggies forward Mike Peake was suspended in December while an investigation is ongoing.

Peake has not been charged in the shooting.

The shutdown of a Division I program in midseason for reasons other than a spate of injuries or a COVID-19 outbreak, is rare. SMU's football program canceled its 1988 season after the NCAA handed it the “death penalty” the year before, but that move was made before the season.

UT Arlington fired second-year coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season. Young was 20-34 with the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC). Royce Johnson was named interim coach.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Cormier, No. 1 UVa open with win

Payton Cormier scored five goals and had an assist, and backup goalie David Roselle made a key fourth-quarter save as No. 1 Virginia opened its season with a 17-13 win over visiting Michigan.

Connor Shellenberger and Thomas McConvey each added three goals and three assists, and goalie Matthew Nunes made 15 saves.

With Nunes in the penalty box early in the fourth quarter and Michigan trimming its deficit to 13-12, UVa turned to Roselle, who came in and promptly stopped a shot to help preserve the win, Virginia's fourth straight opening-day victory.

NHL

Backstrom, Hathaway spur Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal as the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season.

The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Their other regulation loss at TD Garden came on Jan. 12, a 3-0 setback against Seattle.

Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Capitals. Nick Foligno scored for Boston, and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

Playing just his 11th game after recovering from offseason hip surgery, the 35-year-old Backstrom made it 1-0 when he collected a loose puck that Swayman couldn’t cover and flipped it into the net during a 5-on-3 power-play advantage 6:28 into the game.

Midway into the second period, Kuemper robbed Brad Marchand’s close bid. Hathaway then came down the slot after collecting an errant clearing attempt at the blue line and beat Swayman with a wrister over the left shoulder.

Vegas goalie Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury. Thompson was injured in the third period of Thursday's 5-1 victory over Minnesota. Thompson appeared in the All-Star Game and is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage, allowing 2.66 goals a game.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova’s Siegrist scores 50

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference's career regular-season scoring leader as No. 15 Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East) romped past visiting Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) 99-65.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn's 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist made 20 of 26 shot attempts and grabbed 10 rebounds.

GOLF

Scheffler leads Phoenix Open by 2

Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor.

Rahm also had a 68, holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67.

Scheffler would take the No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy — tied for 28th at 3 under after a 70 — with a victory, as long as McIlroy finishes worse than solo third. Scheffler also could get to No. 1 by finishing solo second if McIlroy is 36th or worse and Rahm doesn't win.

ELSEWHERE

East Carolina radio announcer Jeff Charles , a former radio play-by-play voice of Virginia Tech, died Friday while with the ECU men's basketball team in New Orleans to play Tulane. That game was postponed in the wake of the death of Mr. Charles, 70. Mr. Charles was the “Voice of the Pirates” for more than 30 years, calling 15 football bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games. Mr. Charles was the football and men's basketball play-by-play voice for the Hokies from 1983 to 1988.

The Oakland Athletics acquired lefty-hitting outfielder JJ Bleday from Miami, sending left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins. Bleday, 25, made his major league debut last year, hitting .167 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games. Puk, 27, went 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and four saves in 62 relief outings last season. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and a shoulder operation two years later, costing him two seasons.

The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team WNBA deal with New York, Dallas and Phoenix. Mabrey averaged 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Wings since the team acquired her prior to the 2020 season. She had a career-best 13.6 points last season. The Wings received Diamond DeShields from Phoenix as well as Chicago's first-round draft picks the next two seasons. New York gave up 2021 rookie of the year Michaela Onyenwere to Phoenix and received the rights to Leonie Fiebich from Chicago as well as the Sky's second-round pick next year.