MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Flying Squirrels fall in extra innnings

The Altoona Curve scored two runs in the ninth and another in the 10th to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (25-31) allowed four straight runs to the Curve (30-25) and ended the six-game series with a split.

In the top of the ninth inning, Abrahan Gutierrez blasted a two-run homer to even the score at 4 against Richmond reliever Jose Cruz.

Jimmy Glowenke hit a single to lead off the bottom of the ninth but Travis MacGregor (4-0) responded with three consecutive strikeouts to force extra innings.

The Curve started the 10th inning with two straight bunts against Blake Rivera (1-2), including a sacrifice bunt to score Matt Fraizer from third, to grab the lead.

MacGregor held the Flying Squirrels scoreless with three flyouts to complete the comeback win.

Richmond, which went 4-8 in its 12-game homestand, hits the road for a seven-game series at Bowie, Maryland, against the Baysox starting Tuesday night.

PRO SOCCER

Kickers rally on road for victory

The Richmond Kickers mounted a second-half comeback to earn a 2-1 victory over Central Valley Fuego in Fresno, California, late Saturday night.

Emiliano Terzaghi netted goals in the 52nd and 71st minutes for his ninth career brace in USL League One competition, most in league history.

The came via penalty kick, after Fuego’s Razak Cromwell took out Terzaghi's legs in the penalty area. He converted seconds later to knot the score at 1.

On the second goal, Nathan Aune restarted play with a long throw-in. The ball arched its way to the top of the 6-yard box where Kharlton Belmar rose above his marker and flicked the ball back to Terzaghi. The forward whipped his right foot around to catch the volley and send it into the top left corner of the net.

With the victory, the Kickers moved into third place in the league and only two points behind first-place North Carolina FC.

GOLF

Taylor wins at home in Canada

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday in Toronto.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after making the longest putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him. Hadwin was tackled by a security guard while spraying champagne from a bottle.

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale for a 6-under 66. Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par 5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Rory McIlroy shot 72 and tied for ninth.

Steve Stricker’s latest win on the PGA Tour Champions felt as big as any in his career, closing with a 3-under 69 to win his American Family Insurance Championship in his native Wisconsin for his fourth title this year.

Stricker already has six senior majors, including the two played this year. This tournament in Madison was one his foundation began before he turned 50, and he finally got it.

Tied with Paul Broadhurst to start the final round, Stricker seized control with two straight birdies to close out the front nine at University Ridge Golf Club. He won by five shots over Broadhurst (74) and Steven Alker (70).

His other big win in Wisconsin was as Ryder Cup captain two years ago at Whistling Straits, when the Americans beat Europe by a record margin.

Stricker now has 15 wins on the PGA Tour Champions, and he gets another crack before the home crowd in the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

Ashleigh Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, closed with a short birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.

It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview.

Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and since has added titles in Australia and her native South Africa. At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the youth-dominated LPGA Tour.

Buhai began the day three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist (72). By the time she rolled in a long birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Kim.

Kim, in the final pairing, birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai and could only manage birdie. She shot 68.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Status of Tkachuk is biggest question facing Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk disappeared from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final for more than 10 minutes. He didn't want to say what caused the absence or what it would take to sit out.

“Obviously, you want to be out there playing,” Tkachuk said.

The biggest question facing the Florida Panthers on the brink of elimination is whether they'll have Tkachuk in Game 5 on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, who are looking to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice. Tkachuk missed more than 10 minutes of the third period Saturday night before returning for the conclusion of a comeback bid that fell short.

Tkachuk was clearly not 100% late in Game 4, when in the aftermath of a loss that put Florida down 3-1 in the series he didn't want to divulge when he was injured. But it would have taken a lot to keep Tkachuk — Florida's emotional leader and top playoff scorer — off the ice.

Looking to become the first team to climb out of a 3-1 hole in the final since before World War II ended, the Panthers could use something out of Tkachuk. The key is trying to figure out how the 25-year-old can help.