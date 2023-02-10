NFL

Irvin sues for defamation

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel.

Irvin, 56, was pulled off the remainder of NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint about his behavior in a hotel on Sunday. He has worked at the network since 2009.

In interviews this week with with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said he had a conversation with a woman at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel that lasted between 45 seconds and one minute. Irvin said he didn't know her and “there was no sexual wrongdoing."

Irvin also said he initially didn’t remember the meeting because “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”

In his lawsuit, Irvin said he returned to the hotel, he briefly greeted, shook hands and talked with several fans, including the woman, for a few minutes before going to his room alone.

Witnesses have come forward in Irvin's defense, said Irvin's attorney.

GOLF

Woods to return at Riviera

Tiger Woods is returning to competition for the first time without the use of a cart since July, announcing he will play at next week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Woods has been battling plantar fasciitis since December. That kept him from playing in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He played a made-for-TV exhibition over 12 holes and the PNC Championship with his son. Both times he was allowed to ride in a cart.

It will be Woods’ first regular PGA Tour event since Oct. 25, 2020, when he tied for 72nd against a 78-man field in his title defense of the Zozo Championship. Woods did play in three of the four major championships last year.

NASCAR

Kyle Busch to run in Xfinity

Kyle Busch will end a one-year break and drive in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing this season.

Busch won 102 races over 362 starts in the series and continued to race in the second-tier series even as he became a champion at the Cup level. In 2020, NASCAR restricted number of Xfinity races a regular Cup driver could compete in each season. Busch raced just five times each of his last two seasons.

Busch is expected to compete in five races, starting with the March 4 race at Las Vegas.

GOLF

Scheffler leads Phoenix Open

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler took the lead into the weekend in the WM Phoenix Open, with local favorite Jon Rahm right behind at TPC Scottsdale.

The second-ranked Scheffler played 25 holes Friday, completing a 3-under 68 in the first round and shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second to get to 10 under. He had a two-stroke lead over Rahm and Adam Hadwin when play was suspended because of darkness.

Rahm, a former Arizona State star ranked No. 3, also returned early to finish the first round. He shot 68-66 to possibly set up a Super Bowl weekend showdown with Scheffler for the No. 1 ranking.

Hadwin had eight holes left when play was suspended. None of the afternoon starters were able to finish the round.

Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first PGA Tour title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play and Masters and was the PGA Tour's player of the year.

Wyndham Clark was 7 under after rounds of 68 and 67. Sungjae Im also was 7 under with six holes left.

Jason Day was 6 under, finishing off a 65 to take the first-round lead and adding a 71.

BASEBALL

Astros, Javier agree to extension

Pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros agreed to a five-year, $64 million contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 25 starts and five relief appearances last year, striking out 198 and walking 52 in 148 2/3 innings. He set career bests for wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings.

He started a pair of no-hitters, pitching seven innings at the Yankees on June 25 and six innings in the game at the Phillies — just the second no-hitter in World Series history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder David Peralta. A 35-year-old left- hander hitter with a career .281 batting average and .796 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, Peralta had spent the entirety of his nine seasons in the majors with Arizona before being traded to Tampa Bay at last year’s deadline.

NBA

Nets’ Thomas fined for slur

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.

Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets' 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie's joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in a trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.

Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur. Thomas, who before Thursday had become the youngest player in league history with three straight 40-point games, apologized after the game on social media.

ELSEWHERE

Goaltender Pheonix Copley signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.5 million. Copley's 15 wins since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa are the most in the league the past two months. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season.

signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.5 million. Copley's 15 wins since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa are the most in the league the past two months. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season. All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced. Coach Adrian Heath has said Reynoso has been dealing with personal matters. Reynoso led the Loons with 10 goals last season. He also had 11 assists in 29 games and was named to the MLS All-Star team for the second straight year.