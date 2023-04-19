NBA

Celtics’ Brogdon top sixth man

The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly.

Brogdon, a former University of Virginia star, was announced Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA.

It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: The 30-year-old guard was rookie of the year in 2016-17. He beat out Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee, receiving 60 of 100 first-place votes.

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Celtics sent a significant package — five players and a first-round draft pick — to Indiana last summer for Brogdon, with this specific off-the-bench role in mind even though he had started in each of his last 210 regular-season appearances. He played in 67 games for the Celtics, all off the bench.

Leonard misses playoff game

Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard missed Game 3 of the Clippers’ first-round Western Conference playoff series against Phoenix on Thursday night because of a sprained right knee.

That left the Clippers to face the Suns without both of their star players in Leonard and Paul George, who has been out since March 21, also with a sprained right knee.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Fnials MVP, averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists through the first two games of the best-of-seven series.

Bucks tie series vs. Heat

without Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, and Jrue Holiday added 24 as hot-shooting Milwaukee withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to rout visiting Miami 138-122 on Wednesday night, tying the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

The Bucks went 25 of 49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton, who didn’t even play in Game 1, added a playoff career-high 22 points while going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo remained out for Milwaukee after leaving the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss early in the second quarter with a bruised lower back.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for the Heat.

Morant-less Grizzlies tie series

Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the host Memphis Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 Wednesday night by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 with All-Star guard Ja Morant sidelined by an injured hand.

Morant after originally hurt his right hand April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated it driving to the basket in the series-opening loss to the Lakers. Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA's defensive player of the year, scored 18 points for Memphis.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had another strong performance with 20 points. Anthony Davis struggled mightily after posting a double-double in the opener, going 4 of 14 and finishing with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Jamal Murray scored 40 points to power Denver past visiting Minnesota 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference series. Nikola Jokic added 27 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Timberwolves.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Montour, Panthers upend Bruins

Brandon Montour scored twice, and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games. The Panthers — the NHL's top regular-season team last season — tied the best-of-seven series.

Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie, Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance goal, then Montour scored again for Florida, and Eetu Luostarinen added an empty netter with 2:25 to play to make it 6-2.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots, and Sam Bennett and Eric Staal also scored for the Panthers, who seemed overmatched by the NHL-best Bruins in a 3-1 series-opening loss.

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal, and Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who won their last eight – and 15 of their last 16 — regular-season games while setting NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

Fast lifts Hurricanes in OT

Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the visiting New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Staal's pass came from the left side near the boards and found Fast loose on the right for the finish over Sorokin's pad, ending a game that had seen Carolina blow a two-goal lead before rallying to force overtime.

Paul Stastny, Stefan Noesen and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes. Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders.

Klim Kostin broke a tie at 2:20 of the third period as host Edmonton beat Los Angeles 4-2 on Wednesday night to tie their Western Conference series at a game apiece. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton. Derek Ryan and Evander Kane — into an empty net — also scored for the Oilers. Gabriel Vilardi and Philip Danault scored for the Kings.

Roope Hintz scored a short-hander on Dallas’ first shot and added two more goals, and Evgenii Dadonov scored twice as Dallas routed visiting Minnesota to even their Western Conference series at 1-1. Hintz became the first player with a short-handed, power-play and even-strength goal in a playoff game since Tyler Johnson did it for Tampa Bay against the New York Rangers in 2015.

ELSEWHERE

Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Chevron Championship – the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year -- in The Woodlands, Texas. Chien, who is from Taiwan, had six birdies — including four in a five-hole span on Nos. 4-8 — at The Club at Carlton Woods. Nelly Korda , the world’s second-ranked player, is among six players at 68.

Rafael Nadal will miss next week’s Madrid Open because his recovery from a hip injury is going slower than expected. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January. It’s unknown if Nadal, 36, will be ready for the French Open, which starts May 28. Nadal has won the major event 14 times.

Former New England Patriots offensive play-caller and offensive line coach Matt Patricia has accepted a job with Philadelphia as a senior defensive assistant. Patricia, a former head coach for Detroit, flipped to the offensive coaching staff last year with the Patriots after spending most of his coaching career on defense. Under his leadership as de facto offensive coordinator, the Patriots offense averaged 18.1 points over its worst season-long performance of the Bill Belichick era.