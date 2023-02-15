NFL

Saints’ Kamara indicted

A Las Vegas grand jury indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on two criminal counts in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February.

Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, after he played in the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Police say he told officers he punched a man after he thought he had done something to someone in his group and was trying to run away.

Police say surveillance video shows Kamara and at least three other men attacked the victim Feb. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. They say it shows Kamara punching the man, Darnell Greene Jr., repeatedly before others stomped on the man while he was on the floor at the rooftop Drai’s Nightclub above The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

The New York Giants re-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was one of the team’s biggest surprises this season as they ended a five-year postseason drought. Hodgins, 24, was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2 and quickly became a favorite target of quarterback Daniel Jones. Hodgins finished with 33 receptions for 351 yards in just eight regular-season games, and tied Richie James for the most touchdown catches with four.

Tampa Bay hired former Seattle quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as its offensive coordinator. Canales succeeds Byron Leftwich in running the offense for the Buccaneers, who will be without the retired Tom Brady next season.

BASEBALL

Beltran joining Mets in front-office role

Carlos Beltran is joining the New York Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, his first work with a team since he lost his job as New York’s manager for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Beltran was hired in late 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager. The Mets announced Beltran’s departure the following January without his managing a game.

Beltran’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.

Now 45, the nine-time All-Star played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559).

Newly acquired Texas ace Jacob deGrom said he is already further ahead than normal this spring training, even after being held out of the team’s first official workout. The Rangers kept deGrom off the field a day earlier after the right-hander reported feeling tightness in his left side from throwing before he got to Arizona. His past two seasons with the New York Mets were shortened significantly by injuries. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winnero signed a $185 million, five-year contract in December.

Right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and Philadelphia agreed to a $7.25 million, two-year contract. The 28-year-old was 6-5 with a 3.00 and nine saves in career-high 54 relief appearances last year and held opponents to a .197 batting average.

Left-hander Matt Moore and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $7.55 million, one-year contract. Moore was a fulltime reliever for the first time last season, going 5-2 with a five saves and a 1.93 ERA for Texas.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Volunteers upend No. 1 Tide

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points as No. 10 Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Playing its first game as the top-ranked team since the 2002-03 season, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.

Jonas Aidoo had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (20-6, 9-5). Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points.

NBA

Celtics coach Mazzulla has interim tag removed

The Boston Celtics named Joe Mazzulla their full-time coach, removing the interim tag he has held throughout the season after stepping in for Ime Udoka.

Udoka was initially given a yearlong suspension before training camp for having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. The 34-year-old Mazzulla, a assistant under Udoka last season, will now replace his former boss, who will not return. Heading into the All-Star break, Mazzulla, the NBA’s youngest head coach, has led Boston to a 42-17 record, best in the Eastern Conference.

SKIING

Shiffrin golden again

Mikaela Shiffrin won the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the world championships at Meribel, France.

Shiffrin overcame a mistake near the end of the race to hold on to her first-run lead to beat Federica Brignone by 0.12 seconds.

It is Shiffrin’s seventh world title and 13th medal overall in 16 career world championship races. She is in second place behind Christl Cranz on the all-time list for the most individual medals won by a woman at the worlds. Cranz won 15 medals in the 1930s.

The victory makes Shiffrin only the fourth female skier to win world titles in four different disciplines.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Veitch dies

John Veitch, who trained Alydar to narrow losses in all three Triple Crown races against rival Affirmed in 1978 during a Hall of Fame career, is dead at 77.

Mr. Veitch died Tuesday of natural causes at home in Lexington, Kentucky, a family member said.

During his training career from 1974 to 2003, Mr. Veitch, who was elected to the horse racing Hall of Fame in 2007, had 410 winners from 2,340 starts and earnings of $20,097,980. His father, Sylvester, also was a Hall of Fame trainer.