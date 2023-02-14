NHL

Ovechkin out after father dies

Mikhail Ovechkin, the father of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, is dead at 71.

Ovechkin left the Capitals on Tuesday to tend to what the team called a family health matter regarding a loved one. Coach Peter Laviolette said he expected Ovechkin to be gone for at least the rest of the week and away for the foreseeable future.

Ovechkin’s father had not been in Washington in recent years while dealing with health issues at home in Moscow. Before that, Mikhail was a familiar face at the Capitals’ practice facility and at games watching his son.

In Tuesday’s late game, Brent Burns scored his 11th goal of the season, and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves as Carolina beat Washington 3-2. Joe Snively had a goal and an assist for the Capitals.

Defenseman Mikey Anderson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The extension, which lasts through the 2030-31 season, has an average annual value of $4.125 million. Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in assists (11), points (13) and plus-minus (plus-10) while averaging 21:49 on ice per game.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Charges against Beard dropped

A Texas prosecutor moved to dismiss a felony domestic violence case against former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard, in part because of the alleged victim’s wishes not to prosecute.

Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after Randi Trew, Beard’s fiancée, called 911 and told officers that Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard didn’t choke her, and that he defended himself from her. She added that she never intended him to be arrested and prosecuted.

Texas suspended Beard without pay the day he was arrested. He was fired on Jan. 5 when Texas officials told Beard’s attorney he was “unfit” to lead the program.

Texas has been led by interim coach Rodney Terry since Dec. 12. The Longhorns are ranked No. 6 and share first place in the Big 12.

NASCAR

Bowman, Suarez get new contracts

Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez received new contracts days before the start of the Cup season.

Bowman received a three-year extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Wednesday that will keep the driver — who missed five races last season with a concussion — with the team through the 2026 season. Suárez signed a second extension in six months with Trackhouse Racing, getting a multiyear deal done after landing a one-year contract last August.

Bowman starts his ninth season of Cup racing and his sixth full-time with Hendrick. Bowman has all seven of his Cup Series victories since 2019. He won four times in 2021 and once last season before he was sidelined with his head injury.

Suárez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, has one victory in 215 Cup starts. He won last year at Sonoma Raceway, becoming the first Mexican-born winner in NASCAR’s top series.

NBA

Jordan donating $10M to Make-A-Wish

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan will celebrate his 60th birthday Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help.

Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989. He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters.

Wizards’ Kuzma shines in return

Kyle Kuzma returned after missing four games with an ankle sprain and scored 33 points, making six 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Washington Wizards to a 126-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards.

Damian Lillard had 39 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons added 17 points but sprained his right ankle late in the third quarter and had to be helped to the locker room.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Doogan, Spiders top Billikens

Freshman Maggie Doogan scored 19 points as Richmond held off Saint Louis 84-74 in an Atlantic 10 game at the Robins Center.

Grace Townsend added 13 points, Katie Hill 11 and Addie Budnik 10 for the Spiders (16-8, 6-5), who hit 28 of 56 shots (50%), including 11 of 23 on 3-pointers (48%).

Kyla McMakin led the Billikens (11-17, 7-6) with 24 points.

Anyssa Jones scored 18 points as Dayton (5-19, 4-9) held off VCU 70-65 in an Atlantic 10 game at the Siegel Center. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 20 points and Janika Griffith-Wallace 15 for the Rams (7-18, 4-9), who lost their fourth in a row.

ELSEWHERE

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had surgery to address the left shoulder injury that’s bothered him in recent years and caused him to play most of the 2022 season wearing a harness. Cook has dealt with a history of shoulder issues and dislocated his left shoulder for the second time in less than a year during a Sept. 25 win over the Lions. He’d dislocated the same shoulder in a loss to the 49ers the previous November.

Maryland hired former Arizona and Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator. Sumlin, who was also a head coach at Houston, will be an associate head coach for the Terrapins. He’ll coach tight ends in addition to helping run the offense.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma broke a 25-year-old indoor world record in the 3,000 meters in Lievin, France. Girma, who won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics, covered the distance in 7 minutes, 23.81 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 7:24.90 set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in 1998.

