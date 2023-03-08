NBA

Morant will not face charges

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club.

The earliest Morant could play is March 17 at San Antonio, and there’s no guarantee of that.

Meanwhile, the Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver.

Zion Williamson will be sidelined for at least two more weeks while the New Orleans Pelicans monitor the All-Star forward’s recovery from a right hamstring injury that occurred more than two months ago. New Orleans is 8-20 since Williamson’s injury on Jan. 2 and entered Wednesday in a three-way tie for 10th place in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26 points and 7 rebounds in 29 games this season.

NFL

Jaguars release CB Griffin

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut high-priced cornerback Shaquill Griffin, a move that will save the team $13.1 million against the salary cap.

Griffin tweaked his back early last season and was essentially benched before going on injured reserve. Griffin, 27, should have plenty of options to land elsewhere. He started 72 games in six seasons with Seattle and Jacksonville. He signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency in 2021.

Arizona released receiver Robbie Anderson, ending a short and unproductive stint. Anderson was acquired from Carolina on Oct. 17 but the 29-year-old only had seven catches for 76 yards in 10 games.

GOLF

Harrington among new Hall class

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, the late Tom Weiskopf and the remaining founders of the LPGA Tour were among those elected for the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The six inductees — the LPGA founders were voted as one — is the largest class since six were inducted in 2008.

Others to be elected by a 20-member panel of golf leaders, media and four Hall of Fame members were Sandra Palmer, whose 19 career wins on the LPGA Tour included two majors; three-time major champion Beverly Hanson; and former U.S. Open champion Johnny Farrell.

Harrington and Palmer are the only two living players who were elected.

ELSEWHERE

Meyer Shank Racing fired the technical director for its sports car team after IMSA ruled the team manipulated tire pressure data while winning the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona. IMSA said that Honda Performance Development self-reported the manipulation after the results of the January race were official. IMSA said it conducted a thorough review that included comparing data from all the cars in the top GTP class. The winning car was driven by Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves. MSR was allowed to keep the win, but IMSA levied six substantial penalties against the team that included the indefinite suspension of “team engineer” Ryan McCarthy.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net Tuesday. DeAngelo, who has 10 goals and 34 points this season, received a major penalty and a game misconduct for pushing a stick into Perry’s lower body.

McNeese State fired basketball coach John Aiken after the Cowboys went 22-45 the past two seasons. The Cowboys went 11-23 this season, recording the most losses in a season in program history. Aiken had one year left on his contract.