AUTO RACING

Hamlin wins Xfinity race

Denny Hamlin passed Austin Hill on a final restart in overtime to win his sixth Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Hamlin, a Manchester High School graduate, warmed up for the Cup playoffs in NASCAR’s Triple-A series with his 18th career Xfinity victory and first since his last win at Darlington in 2017.

Hill was in front when the race went to a green-white-checkered finish. But Hamlin came from the high side to pass Hill in Turn 2 and went on to a six car-length victory.

Hill was second followed by John Hunter Nemechek, who leads the Xfinity Series with five victories this season. Cole Custer and Josh Berry rounded out the top five.

Hamlin was among several Cup regulars racing Saturday. Kyle Larson got as high as second during the first 90 laps before engine problems drove him to the pits where he sat with his hood up and his team tried to diagnose his problem. Larson fell 31 laps behind and ended in 38th, last place.

Carlos Sainz is enjoying a perfect birthday weekend so far after he secured the pole position for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. Sainz, who turned 29 Friday, crossed the line 0.013 seconds quicker than runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen, who is chasing a record 10th straight victory on Sunday. It was the fourth career pole for Sainz.

COLLEGES

American Athletic eyes Army

The American Athletic Conference has reportedly been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for ACC-bound SMU.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army athletic director Mike Buddie about a football-only membership, and the school has shown interest in joining after almost 20 years as an independent in that sport.

Army competes primarily in the Patriot League for its other sports. Army’s rival, Navy, is member of the American Athletic Conference.

Army and Navy play the second week of December annually, a standalone game for major college football the week after conference championship games have been played. The Army-Navy game is likely to remain a nonconference game if the Black Knights were to join the AAC.

Also, the Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment, Oregon State and Washington State. Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.

Both the Beavers and the Cougars made it clear they are working together to find, or create, a solution. In addition to the Mountain West, the teams also could attempt to build a new Pac-12 with teams from that conference or others.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Flying Squirrels rip Yard Goats

Andy Thomas, Carter Aldrete and Hayden Cantrelle drove in two runs apiece as the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels pounded out a 10-3 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats in an Eastern League game Saturday night.

Will Wilson, Sean Roby, Victor Bericoto and Jimmy Glowenke also drove in runs for Richmond, which had 15 hits and blew the game open with four runs in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Clay Helvey (2-0) pitched perfect sixth and seventh innings to get the win. Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand allowed three runs in five innings while striking out eight.

In Friday’s game, Grant Lavigne‘s triple in the sixth inning drove home the go-ahead run as Hartford edged Richmond 3-2.

Bericoto homered for the third straight game for Richmond. He drove in two runs and has nine home runs for the season.

Flying Squirrels reliever Spencer Bivens (3-4) allowed one run in four innings to take the loss. Starter Nick Zwack pitched the first four innings, giving up two runs on a pair of hits and walks.

ELSEWHERE

John Gough won both his matches at St. Andrews as Great Britain & Ireland built a three-point lead over the Americans in the Walker Cup for its largest opening-day margin in 34 years. GB&I has not won the Walker Cup since 2015. It will take a 7½-4½ lead into Sunday, its largest lead since the same score in 1989 at Peachtree Golf Club in Atlanta.

Primoz Roglic beat Remco Evenepoel to win the mountainous eighth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss took the lead of the three-week race. In a duel of the last two Vuelta winners, Roglic bettered Evenepoel in a sprint to the finish line after a climb up the category-one Xorret del Catí. Kuss is the first American rider to lead one of the three Grand Tours since Chris Horner won the 2013 Vuelta.

— From staff and wire reports