NBA

Durant out at least 3 weeks

The Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant sprained his left ankle after slipping on the floor during pregame warmups Wednesday night and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. The game against Oklahoma City was supposed to be the Phoenix debut for Durant, a 13-time All-Star who was acquired last month from Brooklyn.

Durant has played in just three games since coming to the Suns in the blockbuster trade deadline deal. He missed 20 games for the Nets earlier this year with a sprained knee ligament.

A 3-point play by former Virginia star De’Andre Hunter with 1:07 remaining put Atlanta ahead to stay, and the Hawks held off Washington 122-120 on Wednesday night despite a career-high 43 points by Kristaps Porzingis. Atlanta remained in sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Washington had a chance to tie the Hawks with a win. Trae Young lede Atlanta with 28 points and 10 assists.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ewing canned as Georgetown coach

Patrick Ewing was fired by Georgetown after the latest in a series of rough seasons at the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s.

Ewing was never a head coach at any level of the sport until getting the job with the Hoyas in 2017, and he leaves after a half-dozen years with a record of 75-109.

Georgetown went 7-25 this season, including 2-18 in regular-season conference play. Ewing presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that began in March 2021 and ended this January, the most consecutive defeats in league history.

While playing for Georgetown, Ewing led the Hoyas to a 121-23 record, won the 1984 NCAA title and appeared in the championship game two other times.

Kennedi Williams scored 20 points as Liberty scored the first 19 points of the game on its way to an 84-56 romp over Lipscomb on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun women’s tournament semifinals. The Flames (24-5) will play at Florida Gulf Coast (31-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the tournament title and an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

California men’s coach Mark Fox was fired following the worst season in school history. The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox’s fourth season following a 69-52 loss Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament against Washington State. Cal went 38-87 in Fox’s tenure, ending his final season on a 16-game losing streak.

Mike Brennan was fired as the American men’s coach after going 125-166 across 10 seasons. AU went 17-15 this season, including a double-overtime loss to Lafayette in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday.

BASEBALL

Yanks’ Rodon to start year on IL

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain.

The Yankees signed Rodon to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason to join a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. Rodon, 30, is coming off a spectacular season with San Francisco, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 178 innings while making the All-Star game for the second consecutive year.

Key relievers Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino also will start the year on the injured list. Kahnle is dealing with biceps tendinitis, and Trivino has an elbow ligament strain.

NFL

Jets acquire Clark from Ravens

The New York Jets acquired veteran safety Chuck Clark, a former Virginia Tech standout, from Baltimore for a seventh-round pick in 2024.

With Lamarcus Joyner scheduled to be a free agent after starting 14 games with the Jets, Clark would appear to be his replacement opposite Jordan Whitehead at safety.

Clark, 27, has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens since being drafted in the sixth round in 2017. Clark, a starter for most of the past four seasons, has five interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.

The Jets also released receiver Braxton Berrios in a salary cap move.

The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson, who was given undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternate athletic facility in 2020.

GOLF

Ramey off to strong start in TPC

Chad Ramey managed to avoid stress and bogeys in The Players Championship for an 8-under 64, making him an unlikely leader on a TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., that rarely fails to deliver a surprise.

Ramey had a one-shot lead over two-time major champion Collin Morikawa in mild conditions. Roughly half the field was at par or better. Ramey had few problems, putting for birdie on all but two holes during the slightly more peaceful morning conditions.

Taylor Pendrith and Ben Griffin were at 67. Justin Suh also was at 5 under with three holes to finish before darkness suspended play.

Scottie Scheffler led the group at 68. He was part of a marquee group that featured the top three players in the world — Jon Rahm at No. 1 had a 71 and Rory McIlroy at No. 3 opened with a 76, his worst score in more than a year. All of them have a chance to end up at No. 1 even without winning.

NHL

Wild’s Kaprizov out 3-4 weeks

Minnesota Wild All-Star Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov was hurt in the Wild’s 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday when 6-foot-7 Jets defenseman Logan Stanley collided with him as he protected the puck and Stanley delivered a check. Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 goals, tied for sixth in the league heading into Thursday’s games.

The Wild are just 26th in the NHL with an average of 2.75 goals, and with 74 points Kaprizov has had a hand in more than 41% of their goals.

— Associated Press