NHL

McDavid first to 150 since ‘96

Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and then knocked in a rebound with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Mario Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96.

McDavid added his 64th goal and 151st point in the third period. Edmonton has two games left in its regular season.

McDavid, 26, is the sixth player to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nicholls.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby became the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the Penguins’ crucial 5-1 victory over Detroit. Crosby has 550 goals and 950 assists and is the sixth-fastest player to hit the 1,500-point milestone, accomplishing it in his 1,188th game. The milestone came on a power-play goal at 3:01 of the third period, with Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel assisting. Crosby also became the 12th player in league history to reach 90 points in his age 35 season or older. Alex Nylander, Danton Heinen and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins, who are fighting for one of the last playoff berths in the Eastern Conference with less than a week left in the regular season. The Penguins are in danger of seeing their run of 16 straight playoff berths snapped. It’s the longest active streak among the major North American sports leagues.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tshiebwe declares for NBA draft

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe plans to enter the NBA draft, though he still has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining and has not ruled out a return to college basketball.

Tshiebwe, a senior, averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds this season, the second straight year he has led the nation in rebounding. He averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds in 2021-22 and was the unanimous national player of the year.

Despite the big numbers, Tshiebwe is not widely projected as an NBA pick this year, with questions about his defensive ability and overall fit at the next level.

Assistant Byers to join Tech staff

J.D. Byers, who has spent the past six seasons as a VCU assistant and was recently named a Penn State assistant under former Rams coach Mike Rhoades, has shifted gears and will join Virginia Tech as an assistant under Mike Young.

Byers’ wife, Marci, is the Hokies’ volleyball coach. Before joining VCU in 2017, Byers worked as an assistant at Radford (2011-24) and Rice (2014-17), also under Rhoades.

NBA

Resting Mavs draw league scrutiny

The NBA has opened an investigation into Dallas’ decision to rest several players while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament.

On Friday, the Mavericks held out Kyrie Irving for the full game, Luka Doncic for most of the game and many other rotation players in what became a loss to Chicago Bulls. The loss knocked Dallas out of postseason consideration.

Dallas was in an uphill spot for the last play-in berth in the West anyway. It needed to win Friday and Sunday, and hope that Oklahoma City would lose to Memphis on Sunday — just to get the No. 10 spot and still need two more road wins to make it to a Round 1 series against Denver.







Gafford shines for Wizards

WNBA DRAFT

Boston expected to be No. 1 pick

Aliyah Boston has been the consensus No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft all season.

The Indiana Fever, who own the top choice, just had to wait for the South Carolina star to make it official she was going to enter this year’s draft. Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead.

Boston was a three-time All-America selection and earned AP Player of the Year honors in 2022 as a junior. Three of her Gamecocks teammates — Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere – have a shot of also being picked in the 12-team first round.

Minnesota has the No. 2 pick and could take Maryland wing Diamond Miller.

Other top available players include Grace Berger (Indiana), Jordan Horston (Tennessee), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Haley Jones (Stanford), Dorka Juhasz and Lou Lopez Senechal (Connecticut), Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State), Alexis Morris (LSU), Maddy Siegrist (Villanova) and Stephanie Soares (Iowa State).

HORSE RACING

Tight finishes mark Derby preps

There was chaos on the Kentucky Derby trail Saturday, with bumping down the stretch and close finishes from coast-to-coast on the last weekend of major prep races before the Triple Crown begins next month.

The winners were separated by a mere quarter-length.

Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby in California. At Keeneland, Tapit Trice won the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck over Verifying. At Aqueduct, 59-1 shot Lord Miles survived an inquiry to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a nose in New York.

Each of the winners earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which puts the trio in the field of 20 horses on May 6.

ELSEWHERE

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, recognizing the top player in college hockey. Fantilli helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four, where they lost to Quinnipiac in the national semifinals. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft in late June. Fantilli led the NCAA with 65 points, tying for first in goals with 30 and fifth in assists at 35.

