NASCAR

Hendrick slapped with record fines

NASCAR levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history, hammering Hendrick Motorsports for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Hendrick was issued a combined $400,000 in fines — $100,000 to each of its four crew chiefs, along with four-race suspensions for the quartet — and docked the drivers (Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron) 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Although NASCAR has issued larger monetary fines and suspensions, the Hendrick penalties are the largest combined punishment for one organization.

NASCAR’s winningest team said it would appeal. Byron has won back-to-back races for Hendrick to give HMS two wins through the first four races of the season, and Bowman was the Cup Series points leader prior to his 100-point deduction.

The points penalties dropped Bowman from first to 23rd in the Cup standings, Byron from fourth to 29th and Kyle Larson from fifth to 32nd.

The suspended crew chiefs are Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris.

The fourth Hendrick driver, Chase Elliott, did not race at Phoenix because of a broken leg and was not penalized. Because his replacement driver does not receive points in the Cup Series, Josh Berry was also not punished.

NASCAR, meanwhile, also penalized Denny Hamlin (Manchester High) 25 points and a $50,000 fine for intentionally wrecking Ross Chastain on Sunday’s final lap.

The action in question occurred late in the Phoenix race, when Hamlin was dropping in the field and appeared to nudge Chastain. Hamlin finished 23rd; Chastain finished 24th.

The move seemed void of blatant intention on first glance. But the next day, Hamlin explained on his new podcast — ironically titled “Actions Detrimental” — that his run at Chastain was intentional. After Hamlin’s on-air admission, NASCAR had to step in, said Elton Sawyer (Chesapeake), the senior vice president of competition.

NBA

Morant suspended eight games

The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay on Wednesday after determining that his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Morant will miss his sixth game when the Grizzlies play in Miami on Wednesday night. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.

The league’s investigation, which started almost immediately after the March 4 incident in which Morant livestreamed himself on Instagram, found that he was “holding a firearm in an intoxicated state” — but did not prove that the gun was owned by Morant “or was displayed by him beyond a brief period.” The league investigation also did not find that Morant had the gun with him on Memphis’ flight to Denver, or that he possessed the gun while in any NBA facility.

Morant, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game this season.

Beal, Wizards top Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 36 points as the host Washington Wizards snapped their three-game losing streak with a 117-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Playing without Kyle Kuzma (right knee soreness), the Wizards still raced out to a 22-point advantage in the first quarter.

Washington (32-37) moved percentage points ahead of Chicago (31-36) for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sacramento’s Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night.

SOCCER

Reyna on United States roster

Gio Reyna, whose parents tried to oust U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter after the 20-year-old midfielder was sparingly used at the World Cup, was selected by interim coach Anthony Hudson for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

Reyna made two substitute appearances during the World Cup totaling 52 minutes, and Berhalter later said he almost sent a player home because of lack of hustle — marks Reyna admitted were aimed at him. His parents, former U.S. captain and UVa star Claudio Reyna and women’s national team midfielder Daniele Egan Reyna, then complained to U.S. Soccer Federation officials and notified them of a 1992 domestic violence incident involving Daniele’s college roommate and Berhalter’s future wife.

The USSF commissioned a law firm to investigate, which determined Berhalter did not improperly withhold information of the incident. Hudson was appointed interim coach during the probe and will remain on until after a new USSF sporting director is hired and supervises the coach search. Berhalter is still a candidate.

NHL

Zibanejad’s goals boosts Rangers

Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the first period as the host New York Rangers beat the short-handed Washington Capitals 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves.

Matt Irwin had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Nic Dowd also scored for a Capitals team minus star left wing Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury). Darcy Kuemper finished with 31 saves as Washington lost for the third time in four games.

ELSEWHERE

Temple coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department. McKie, who starred at Temple under Hall of Fame coach John Chaney and played for the Philadelphia 76ers in a long NBA career, went 52-56 in four seasons, including 16-16 in 2022-23.

— From wire report