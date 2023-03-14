COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Stoudamire to coach Georgia Tech

Longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire was hired as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach to succeed the fired Josh Pastner.

Stoudamire, 49, has been an assistant with the Boston Celtics since 2021.

He previously coached collegiately at Pacific, where he compiled a 71-77 record over five seasons. He was the West Coast Conference coach of the year in 2020.

Stoudamire takes over a struggling program that has made only one NCAA tournament appearance in the last 13 years. Stoudamire played 13 years in the NBA, averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

TRACK AND FIELD

‘Fosbury Flop’ innovator dies

Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” is dead at 76 of lymphoma.

Before Mr. Fosbury, high jumpers cleared their heights by running parallel to bar, then leaping over with a scissors kick, often with their faces pointed downward. At the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Mr. Fosbury took off at an angle, leaped backward, bent himself into a “J” shape to catapult his 6-foot-4 frame over the bar, then landed head-first on the mat.

Mr. Fosbury cleared 2.24 meters (7 feet, 4 1/4 inches) in Mexico City to win the gold and set an Olympic record. By the next Olympics, 28 of the 40 jumpers were using Mr. Fosbury’s technique. Today, it is by far the most-used technique for elite high jumpers.

NHL

Carolina’s Svechnikov out for year

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov is out for season because of a torn ligament in his right knee, a significant blow for a Stanley Cup contender.

Losing Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, is a crushing blow to Carolina in a loaded Eastern Conference, with the Hurricanes spending much of the year second only to Boston in the overall league standings. The 22-year-old top-line forward is tied for second on the team with 55 points and third with 23 goals.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals’ game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday due to a lower body injury. It was the sixth time the Capitals played without Ovechkin this season, including four games last month following the death of his father. Ovechkin has 36 goals and 26 assists in 62 games this season. He is second on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 816 goals, trailing Wayne Gretzky‘s 894.

BASEBALL

Mets’ Quintana out months

Left-hander Jose Quintana won’t make his New York Mets debut until at least July because of a stress fracture in his rib. The Mets are relieved that the prognosis wasn’t even more severe.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Tuesday a scan revealed a lesion on the impacted rib. Quintana went to New York to visit an orthopedic tumor specialist for a biopsy and additional scans that revealed the lesion was benign. Eppler said Quintana will have an operation Friday in New York that involves a bone graft.

The 34-year-old Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year contract with the Mets in December after going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts with Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season. He is 89-87 with a 3.75 ERA.

Washington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli left his spring training start Tuesday start after 2 2/3 innings after feeling something behind his throwing elbow. He is expected to have an MRI on Wednesday. Cavalli, the Nationals’ top pick (22nd overall) in the 2020 draft, is regarded as one of the Nationals’ top prospects.

Atlanta optioned Ian Anderson to their Triple-A affiliate, the latest setback for a right-hander whose promising start included pitching five hitless innings in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Anderson, 24, went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and followed that up by going 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA while making 24 starts in 2021. Anderson went 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts last season and was sent to the minors in early August.

Trevor Bauer agreed to a contract with Yokohama of Japan’s Central League. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12. He served a 194-game suspension for domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied.

— Associated Press

Ex-Yankee Pepitone dead at 82

Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, died at age 82. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Mr. Pepitone signed with the Yankees in 1958 and made his big league debut in 1962. He helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard.

Mr. Pepitone drew attention for his off-the-field conduct. In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Mr. Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse. Mr. Pepitone’s 1975 autobiography detailed nightlife with Frank Sinatra, smoking marijuana with Mantle and Whitey Ford and Mr. Pepitone’s jailing at Rikers Island for about four months in 1988 following two misdemeanor drug convictions.

For his career, Mr. Pepitone hit .258 with 219 homers and 721 RBIs.

ELSEWHERE

Ryan Redington won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 and is known as the “Father of the Iditarod.”

— Associated Press