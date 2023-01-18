Sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Notre Dame’s Brey to retire

Notre Dame's winningest men's basketball coach, Mike Brey, will step down at the end the season, school officials announced Thursday.

Brey, 63, took over a stagnant program in 2000 and guided it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.

Brey's 481 victories at Notre Dame rank sixth among active coaches at their current schools and his 580 career wins rank 50th in Division I history. Before joining the Irish, he coached Delaware for five seasons.

Lately, though, it's been more of a challenge. The Irish ended a five-year tourney drought last season when they went 24-11 but have struggled to a 9-8 mark this season, going 1-5 in ACC play.

Amoore paces No. 12 Tech women

Georgia Amoore scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half, and Taylor Soule and Elizabeth Kitley had double-doubles as No. 12 Virginia Tech held off host Pittsburgh 69-62 on Thursday night.

Amoore, who had five 3-pointers, made a pair of clutch 3s in the fourth quarter, first when the Panthers pulled within 4 and again when they cut it to 5 with 2:18 to play.

Kitley and Traylor had 13 points apiece and Soule 12 for Virginia Tech (15-3, 5-3 ACC). Kitley had 13 rebounds and Soule 11. Pitt is 7-11, 0-7.

Osborne carries VUU to OT win

Robert Osborne scored 26 points as Virginia Union outlasted Lincoln (Pa.) 74-72 in overtime in a CIAA game at Barco-Stevens Hall on Wednesday night.

Osborne, who entered the game leading the CIAA in scoring (20.2 ppg), hit 9 of 12 shots from the field and added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (15-4, 5-2). Charles Tart III scored 13 points for VUU.

Korey Williams led the Lions (8-11, 3-5) with 25 points.

Walyn Napper scored 17 points as Longwood beat Gardner-Webb 64-59 on Wednesday in Farmville. Jesper Granlund added 10 points for the Lancers (14-6, 6-1 Big South). Julien Soumaoro led the Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4) with 18 points.

Francis Fitzgerald scored 25 points as Virginia State dropped an 86-76 CIAA decision to Shaw on Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Zach Newkirk and Tremere Brown added 14 points each for the Trojans (11-6, 6-2).

Davidson Hubbard posted 20 points and 10 rebounds as Hampden-Sydney rolled to an 86-67 road victory over Randolph on Wednesday. Ryan Clements scored 15 points for the Tigers (13-4, 8-1 ODAC), who have won four in a row and 11 of 12.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tech RB King eyes transfer

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King tweeted Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

King rushed for a team-high 443 yards on 74 carries and scored three touchdowns in nine games as a fourth-year junior last fall. He led the team with an average of 6.0 yards per carry.

King ran for 340 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries in 11 games as a freshman in 2019. After playing in just three games in 2020, he ran for 117 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries in nine games in 2021.

NHL

Lightning’s Stamkos scores 500th

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal Wednesday night at Vancouver. The 32-year-old center took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap in past Canucks goalie Spencer Martin to open the scoring 4:40 into the first period.

Stamkos is the third active skater to score 500 goals, following Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

Selected first overall by the Lightning in the 2008 draft, Stamkos has played all 15 seasons of his career for Tampa Bay and amassed 1,022 points (500 goals, 522 assists) over 965 regular-season appearances. He captured back-to-back Stanley Cups with the club in 2020 and 2021 and won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal scorer in 2010 and 2012.

NBA

Wizards win in Beal’s return

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, and Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence asthe Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against his former team. Kuzma, who scored a season-high 40 points in a loss to the Knicks last Friday, had 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Beal, Washington's leading scorer, shot 7 for 11 from the field after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him and had dropped two in a row.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and RJ Barrett 21 for the Knicks, who lost center Mitchell Robinson to a broken thumb. Robinson, averaging 7.2 points and 8.9 rebounds, will be out at least three weeks.

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb. The injury to Wood's non-shooting hand occurred during the Mavericks' 130-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night. Wood, acquired in a trade with Houston on draft night last summer, is averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, second on the team to NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic in both categories.

GOLF

Henderson leads LPGA opener

Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA season a whole lot more than the tough, waning days of last season.

Her balky back feeling stronger and swinging a club more freely than she’d been able to since October, Henderson attacked Lake Nona with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla.

Henderson started fast with birdies on three of her first eight holes. She added three more against one bogey on her inward nine to take a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who at No. 2 is the highest-ranked player in this week’s winners-only field.

Korda made five birdies against on bogey in her 68. Charley Hull, Gemma Dryburgh and Ashleigh Buhai opened with 69s. Defending champion Danielle Kang started starong but bogeys at 12 and 13 left her at 1-under 71, tied for ninth.