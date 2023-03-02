NASCAR

Elliott hurt, won’t race Sunday

Chase Elliott injured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports said NASCAR’s most popular driver was scheduled to have surgery Friday night. Team owner Rick Hendrick didn't immediately reply to a request for more information about Elliott's condition and the accident.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott. Hendrick said he hoped to give an update on Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, this weekend.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Davis 3 points shy of the ‘Pistol’

Antoine Davis outscored them all – except for “Pistol” Pete.

Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished 4 points shy of surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA career scoring leader on Thursday night, scoring 22 in a gritty 71-66 loss to host Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals

Davis came in needing 26 points to break Maravich's hallowed mark that has stood for more than 50 years. But after picking his fourth foul with 3:36 left, the 6-foot-1 guard didn't drive to the basket and then missed four 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

Unless Detroit Mercy (14-18) gets an unlikely postseason bid, Davis finishes with 3,664 points in five seasons. Maravich amassed 3,667 points in just three years at LSU, and he did it before there was a 3-point line or shot clock.

Because they have a losing record, the Titans are ineligible to play in the NCAA tournament or the NIT. Detroit Mercy could play in the College Basketball Invitational, however, as long as it is invited and will pay a $50,000 entry fee. Any points Davis scores in the CBI would count toward the record.

Davis has 159 3-pointers this season, three short of Stephen Curry's record set at Davidson (2007-08). Liberty's Darius McGhee has made 152 3s this season with at least one more game to play.

Vanderbilt scoring leader Liam Robbins will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained early in Wednesday’s 68-66 victory at No. 23 Kentucky. The 7-foot Robbins led the surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 SEC) with 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game along with a conference-best 82 blocks in 26 games. His 3.2 blocks per contest rank third nationally.

Bucknell coach Davis out

Nathan Davis is out as Bucknell’s coach after eight years. The Bison went 12-20 this season, finishing with a 64-59 loss to American on Tuesday in the first round of the Patriot League tournament.

Davis, a former coach at Randolph-Macon, went 129-115 at Bucknell. Under Davis, the Bison made the 2017 and 2018 NCAA tournaments, losing in the first round both times.

Davis, 48, played at R-MC (Class of 1997) and returned as the Yellow Jackets’ coach for six years (2009-15), directing Macon to three ODAC championships, six straight NCAA Division III tournament bids and a record of 141-39.

NHL

Stars get Domi at deadline

The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with Chicago on the forward's 28th birthday ahead of the NHL trade deadline Friday.

The addition of Domi gives Dallas another veteran forward as it angles for playoff positioning. The Stars (33-16-13) are on top of the Western Conference, one point better than Vegas. Domi had a team-best 18 goals and 31 assists in 60 games with Chicago.

Other deadline deals: Detroit dealt winger Jacob Vrana to St. Louis. … Pittsburgh re-aquired forward Nick Bonino in a three team deal with San Jose and Montreal. … Vancouver traded center Curtis Lazar to New Jersey. … Los Angeles picked up tough winger Zack MacEwen from Philadelphia. … Vladislav Namestnikov was dealt for the second time in as many days, with the center going from San Jose to Winnipeg.

TENNIS

Medvedev tops Djokovic in Dubai

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships.

The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev, who beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (9) in the other semifinal.

Medvedev broke Djokovic twice in the first set and again to open the second, eventually closing it out on his first match point.

Medvedev hadn't beaten Djokovic since the 2021 U.S. Open final for his first — and only — major title. That win denied Djokovic the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s singles since 1969.

NBA

Magic lose Isaac for season

Jonathan Isaac's comeback story has been sidelined again by another season-ending injury, this time a torn adductor muscle.

Isaac had surgery to repair the muscle and will miss the remainder of the regular season, the Magic said. He felt discomfort on his left side Tuesday after practice, and an MRI on Wednesday showed the severity of the issue.

He played in 11 games this season, after missing 2 1/2 years following a serious knee injury and other setbacks. Isaac, the No. 6 overall pick by Orlando in 2017, averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in his 11 appearances this season.

ELSEWHERE

Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore. Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds. Allisen Corpuz (65), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) were a shot back.

Carson Young had to lean more on his short game and posted a 5-under 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open. Young, a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour, didn't have quite the theatrics as his opening round of three eagles that carried him to a 63. Young, who is at 14-under 130, still put himself in great position as he goes after his first tour win. Another tour rookie, Nico Echavarria , had a 67 and was four shots back along with Paul Haley II (66).

Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling was sentenced to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for a firearms charge in the death of a Detroit man who prosecutors say Appling shot after an argument over a gun. Appling, 31, pleaded guilty last month.

Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling was sentenced to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for a firearms charge in the death of a Detroit man who prosecutors say Appling shot after an argument over a gun. Appling, 31, pleaded guilty last month.