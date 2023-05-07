BASKETABALL

Wemby's farewell tour will be French celebration

Victor Wembanyama’s first basket on Sunday night looked so easy. He deflected a pass, ran it down, dribbled twice and dunked the ball with his left hand.

And 15,000 people — about four or five times the size of the usual crowd at his home games — roared.

He’s called a generational talent, though really, there’s never been one in France quite like Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3, 19-year-old, soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is on his farewell tour of his homeland, playing his final pro games there before he comes to North America and accepts the challenge of trying to truly become the game’s next superstar.

His final numbers for Boulogne-Levallois in its 93-82 win over Bourg-en-Bresse on Sunday: 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists.

A fine night, for certain, but nothing that’s out of the ordinary for this extraordinary kid. He’s that good, he's proven it every time he takes the floor — and as the enormous hype surrounding his move to the NBA continues to grow, he’s showing no signs that it’s getting to him in any way whatsoever.

GOLF

Clark bests Schauffele at Wells Fargo

Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour.

The 29-year-old Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win.

Clark finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72.

Schauffele had accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot 70, finishing at 15 under.

Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and tied for ninth at 9-under 275.

HORSE RACING

Horse deaths cast shadow on Triple Crown

A raging thunderstorm that washed out activities Sunday morning at Churchill Downs symbolized the dark clouds hanging over the Triple Crown after a troubling string of horse deaths.

Seven horses have died at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Five sustained catastrophic leg injuries, while two succumbed suddenly from causes yet to be determined.

This spate of incidents comes four years after more than 30 horses died at Santa Anita racetrack in California. Those deaths shook up the industry and resulted in safety reforms such as the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA), which established a similarly lettered organization that set uniform safety and doping rules for thoroughbreds. A set of regulations are scheduled to take effect May 22.

The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport during its height of visibility with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.

FORMULA ONE

Verstappen wins in Miami

Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull has won all five races so far this season, and teammate Sergio Perez's second-place finish in Miami was the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull this year. Verstappen has three wins this season, while Perez, the pole sitter in Miami, has two.

The win was the 38th of his career for Verstappen, who tied Sebastian Vettel for most victories for Red Bull. At this pace, he'll smash Vettel's record by the end of what many critics are already complaining is a boring Red Bull-dominated season.

UFC

Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Police said Ferguson's truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

BOXING

Canelo beats Ryder in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion Saturday night, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50,000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011.

Alvarez bloodied the British challenger's nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2.