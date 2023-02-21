NHL

Ovechkin returns to Capitals

Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail.

Ovechkin missed four games while he was away in Moscow. He went straight from the airport to the team’s practice facility Wednesday after landing to take part in practice with an eye on returning to game action as soon as Thursday as home against Anaheim.

The Capitals went 0-4 during Ovechkin’s absence and have lost five in a row in regulation for the first time in nine years. Washington has been outscored 20-8 during the franchise’s longest skid since 2014, the last time the Capitals missed the playoffs.

On Tuesday, in Washington’s most recent loss, Pius Suter scored twice, and Robert Hagg ended a 75-game goal drought as Detroit won for the sixth time in seven games by beating the Capitals 3-1. The Red Wings moved ahead of the Capitals in the Eastern Conference wild card race and took another step toward ending their six-year playoff drought.

McDavid 5th-fastest to 800 points

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid reached 800 career points and scored his 43rd and 44th goals in the third period to give the Oilers a 4-2 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

McDavid also assisted on Leon Draisaitl‘s tying goal early in the third, with McDavid picking up his 800th point and Draisaitl his 700th on the play.

Playing in his 545th game, McDavid became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark, behind Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (410), Mike Bossy (525) and Peter Stastny (531).

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin won’t play again this season, and his career could be up in the air. Muzzin, 34, is out for the year after suffering a neck injury Oct. 17 in a collision with Arizona forward Clayton Keller. Muzzin had one assist in four games this season, most of which was spent on long-term injured reserve. Muzzin, whose significant injury history includes concussions, was limited to 47 games in 2021-22.

BASEBALL

Montas has shoulder surgery

Right-hander Frankie Montas won’t start throwing until at least late May following right shoulder surgery, a timetable that could allow him to pitch for the New York Yankees in the season’s second half.

Montas, 29, had his labrum cleaned up during a procedure a day earlier. He won’t throw for 12 weeks.

Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

McCullers to miss start of season

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. says he will miss opening day for the World Series champions because of a strained muscle in his pitching arm.

McCullers, sidelined for the first 4 1/2 months of last season while rehabbing from a right flexor pronator strain, noticed soreness after a bullpen session last week. He had an MRI on Tuesday night. He told reporters Wednesday that it showed no structural damage to his elbow but will delay his start.

McCullers missed the 2020 season following Tommy John surgery and went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 2021, then was injured in the postseason. He signed an $85 million, five-year contract before the 2021 season.

Free agent outfielder Ben Gamel has agreed to a minor league contract with Tampa Bay. Gamel, who turns 31 on May 17, hit .232 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 115 games with Pittsburgh in 2022.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Townsend, UR stop frigid VCU

Grace Townsend scored 15 points as Richmond got past cold-shooting VCU 53-37 in an Atlantic 10 game at the Siegel Center.

Maggie Doogan added 14 points and Addie Budnik 10 for the Spiders (17-9, 7-6), who outscored the Rams 17-6 in the fourth quarter. Janika Griffith-Wallace scored 16 for VCU (7-20, 4-11), which hit only 15 of 60 shots (25%) and 3 of 7 free throws (42.9%).

D’Ayzha Atkinson scored 16 points as Lincoln (Pa.) defeated Virginia State in the quarterfinals of the CIAA women’s tournament in Baltimore. Sommer Blakemore led the Trojas (12-16) with 24 points.

NFL

Titans cut LT Lewan, WR Woods

New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon started clearing up some much-needed salary cap space.

The Titans released three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan for a failed physical and released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. They later released linebacker Zach Cunningham also for failing a physical.

Lewan, the 11th pick overall in the 2014 draft out of Michigan, tore his right ACL last September. He tore the same ACL in 2020 and has played only 20 games the past three seasons. The nine-year veteran had been due $14.8 million in the final year of his contract. Woods, acquired from the Rams by trade last offseason, led the Titans with 53 catches for 527 yards with two touchdowns.

ELSEWHERE

Sporting Kansas City signed Peter Vermes to a five-year contract extension that will keep its longtime manager with the Major League Soccer club through the 2028 season. Vermes, the fourth-winningest coach in MLS history, will begin his 15th season with the club when it faces Portland on Saturday. He’s led Sporting KC to 10 playoff appearances and the 2013 MLS Cup along with three U.S. Open Cup titles, and his four major trophies are one behind Bruce Arena, a former UVA coach, and Bob Bradley for the most in U.S. soccer history.

Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored as the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup in Frisco, Texas, for the fourth straight year. Japan, which defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, was runner-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament.

— The Associated Press