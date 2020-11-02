 Skip to main content
Sports correction
Gov. Ralph Northam amended some restrictions on recreational sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The amendments were incorrectly attributed to the Virginia High School League in a story on Page A1 on Saturday.

