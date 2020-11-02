Sports correction

Gov. Ralph Northam amended some restrictions on recreational sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The amendments were incorrectly attributed to the Virginia High School League in a story on Page A1 on Saturday.
Tim Pearrell
