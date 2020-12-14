 Skip to main content
Sports correction
When the University of Richmond basketball team played at West Virginia University in 1976, the Mountaineers were no longer members of the Southern Conference. A story on Page B1 Monday incorrectly identified which conference WVU was part of at the time.

