NASCAR HALL OF FAME

Johnson, Knaus up for induction Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus, his former crew chief, headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

There are 10 nominees on the modern era ballot and five on the pioneer ballot, which is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two modern-era candidates and one pioneer candidate will be selected for the Hall of Fame when the 61-person committee meets on Aug. 2.

Together, Johnson and Knaus won Cup titles in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Johnson's seven titles as a driver tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history.

Joining Johnson and Knaus on the modern era ballot are former drivers Carl Edwards, Neil Bonnett, Ricky Rudd (Chesapeake), Jeff Burton (South Boston), Harry Gant, Tim Brewer, Harry Hyde and Larry Phillips.

Donnie Allison, an original member of the Alabama Gang, will be on the pioneer ballot for the first time, along with fellow drivers AJ Foyt and Sam Ard, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.

Rudd, 66, had 23 wins in a 32-year career, and Burton, 56, won 21 times in 22 years as a Cup driver.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Clark and Brown are honored

Max Clark, who was just drafted by the Detroit Tigers, and softball player Ava Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year Tuesday night at the annual Gatorade awards for high school athletes.

Clark batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored for Franklin (Indiana) Community High this past season. He was selected third overall in this week's major league draft. Clark had a 3.97 GPA.

Brown, a senior pitcher from Montgomery, Texas, led Lake Creek High to a 44-1 record and a second straight Conference 5A state title this past season. She hit .462 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 65 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander struck out 292 and walked just 30 in 172 innings. She finished her career with an 81-0 record and 844 strikeouts.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Philipsen captures Stage 11

Sprinter Jasper Philipsen posted his fourth stage win at this year's Tour de France, taking his career tally to six. Even without the help of lead out man Mathieu van der Poel, the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider proved strongest in the frenetic last kilometer of Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins in central France.

With van der Poel not taking part in the sprint, Philipsen navigated his way through traffic at an average speed of 65.6 kmh (40.8 mph) in the last kilometer to join Mark Cavendish as the only active rider with at least four stage wins in a single Tour edition.

There were no major changes in the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar. Jai Hindley remained in third place, 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.

ELSEWHERE

■ The All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second straight year. Tuesday night's game was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The Home Run Derby on Monday night drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year.

 ■The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.

■ The New York Rangers agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman K'Andre Miller on a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension. Miller, 23, established career-highs in goals (9), assists (34) and points (43) in 2022-23, ranking second among Rangers defensemen in all three categories.

■ Driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a surprise return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The eight-time Grand Prix winner, who was axed by McLaren at the end of last year, will replace Red Bull driver Nyck de Vries for the rest of the year. The career of Ricciardo, 34, appeared to be over after he was let go by McLaren after two underwhelming seasons with the team.

■ Two-time defending Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner Tom Blomqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend in Toronto, where he will replace the injured Simon Pagenaud for Meyer Shank Racing. Pagenaud was hurt just over a week ago during practice at Mid-Ohio, where his brakes failed and he rolled his car seven times.

■ Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin signed a multi-year contract extension with the MLS team through 2026. Curtin, a two-time coach of the year, is the second-longest tenured coach in MLS behind Kansas City's Peter Vermes.