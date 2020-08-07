Inside
Canadiens surprise: No. 12 seed Montreal shuts out fifth-seeded Pittsburgh 2-0 to eliminate the Penguins in four games. Page B2
Hokies getting ready: With just over a month until the season opener, Virginia Tech is getting acclimated to a new world. Page B3
More postponements: More Cardinals test positive for COVID-19, leading MLB to postpone their weekend series with Cubs. Page B4
