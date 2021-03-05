Sports inside

Inside
‘Dude’ returns to form: Starting pitcher Mike Vasil has been dominant in two Sunday starts for UVA, allowing no earned runs over 12 innings. Page B2
Dukes regain focus: After a rough start last week, James Madison is committed to staying sharp as it opens conference play against Elon. Page B3
Lewis honored: JMU senior guard Matt Lewis was named the CAA’s player of the year after a standout season in Harrisonburg. Page B5
Cavs climb ladder: Ty Jerome is among the former stars at Virginia to translate their success in the G League into opportunities in the NBA. Page B8