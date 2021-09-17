Sports on TV
Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due to a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?
More employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines, and this has set off a flurry of requests for exemptions – for both medical and religious reasons.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store in Virginia Beach.
Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico
Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferr…
Williams: We've taken down Richmond’s monuments. Now let's take policing off a pedestal in our city.
Now that Robert E. Lee has been removed from his pedestal, we need to come back down to earth.
A Richmond-area developer and his family have donated a total of $10 million to Virginia Tech’s real estate program.
A Richmond Public Schools employee has died from COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Friday.
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
In fourth week of the school year, 2,231 students are quarantined in Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield County Public Schools had 2,231 students quarantined on Monday, according to the district’s daily coronavirus dashboard.
The first gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin on Thursday was a combative standoff over politi…
As another wave of conference realignment begins, will JMU make a move to the top tier of college football?
"I think this is a football program with enormous potential, and would be a credit to any conference."