Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed off his pledge to try to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through “executive action,” sa…
The buoyant stock market has swelled the amount of money Americans have in their retirement savings plans, which is undoubtedly a welcome deve…
UPDATE: Youngkin sworn in as governor, scraps mandates on masks in schools, COVID vaccinations for state workers
Glenn Allen Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday as Virginia’s 74th governor, vowing in an inaugural address delivered on the steps of the Capito…
Miyares fires 30 in AG's office, including lawyer investigating dangerous conditions at Richmond apartments
Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares notified about 30 staff members in the office — 17 of them attorneys — that they won’t have jobs in his a…
Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order
In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, and Henrico and Chesterfield counties decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite…
Youngkin says he will 'consider all options' to preserve parental opt-out from local school mask mandates
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he will “consider all options” to preserve an opt-out for parents from local school mask mandates amid pushback from …
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday, arguing that an executive order that scrapped the statewide…
Partisan debate unfolded Tuesday in the state Senate over Attorney General Jason Miyares’ firing of 30 staffers in the office after a Democrat…
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' opened with a piece on Gov. Glenn Youngkin and critical race theory
Late night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.