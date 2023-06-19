Three holes-in-one were made during the recently completed U.S. Open. That is a lot for a PGA event.

But excuse Richmond-area resident Charlie Smith if he is not blown away by the acing that transpired at Los Angeles Country Club. Smith, the former boys’ basketball coach at Manchester High School, has accrued 23 holes-in-one during a golfing career that teed off in 1965.

Smith, 77 and a member of The Golf Club at The Highlands in Chesterfield County, posted his first hole-in-one in 1973. He made his last, to this point, on Oct. 14, 2022. All were witnessed; each was shot when Smith was part of a foursome.

“Mostly, it’s just luck, really and truly,” Smith said.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of a PGA Tour player making an ace are 3,000 to one, and the odds of a low-handicapper hitting one are 5,000 to one. An average player faces odds of 12,000 to one.

“I’ve made them with 9-woods, 11-woods, hybrids, 7-irons, 9-irons, everything you can think of,” said Smith.

He directed the Manchester boys’ basketball team from 1981 to 94, coached the girls' team for nine seasons and taught physical education at the school from 1974 to 2001. Smith was Manchester’s golf coach for 23 years.

Austin Root, an assistant pro at The Highlands, said Monday that Smith still regularly shoots in the 70s. When Smith was playing his best several years ago, he said he consistently shot in the mid-70s. Smith has shot his age more than 100 times.

Smith plays about 200 rounds a year, he said.

“There was a time when I played about 250 rounds a year,” Smith said. He plays about four times a week these days. Earlier in his golfing career, Smith had no issue playing through winter chill. He said he no longer is as ambitious.

Most of his rounds these days are played at The Highlands, but Smith has aces all over the area, and also at some out-of-state courses. He has 16 aces at The Highlands, and has hit holes-in-one at seven other courses.

One of golfing’s traditions is for a player who records an ace to buy a round of liquid refreshments for his playing partners after the completion of the round. Smith dutifully complied after each hole-in-one, he said.

The record for holes-in-one by an individual seems unclear. Some sources list 59, others 51.

Smith does not know if he will come close to that level of ace achievement. But he never imagined he would reach 23, either.

Smith said he invested in a personalized license plate after he scored his sixth hole-in-one, with the numeral 6 followed by abbreviations for holes-in-ones.

“I put it on the car and the next day, I got my seventh one,” said Smith.

