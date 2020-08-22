4 Up, 4 Down: Alex Smith is on the cusp of returning to Washington, and how impressive it is

4 Down

1. Thom Brennaman

The veteran broadcaster was taken off the air this week for using a homophobic slur during a Cincinnati Reds game. Brennaman tried apologizing, but Cincinnati's Nick Castellanos hit a home run, so Brennaman called the homer in his somber, monotone voice. Think how disappointed Castellanos' mother must have been watching that home run, seeing her son's moment jammed into the middle of Brennaman's agony.

2. Yankees-Mets

The weekend series between the New York Yankees and Mets was postponed after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus. The Subway Series, the headlines read, was postponed. But can we still call it a subway series when no one can take the subway to attend the game? It's a couch-and-television series, the same as every other series in baseball.

3. Capitals