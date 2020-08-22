4 Up, 4 Down: Alex Smith is on the cusp of returning to Washington, and how impressive it is

4 Up
1. Alex Smith
The Washington quarterback, who suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018, was taken off the physically unable to perform list this week, bringing him one step closer to a return. The most amazing aspect of Smith's comeback is just how eagerly he has returned to his job. It's stunning to see an American worker not take full advantage of his sick leave.
2. Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padre swung at a 3-0 pitch in the eighth inning this week with the Padres leading the Rangers 10-3. Tatis hit a grand slam and was later criticized by the Rangers' manager for swinging on a 3-0 count and breaking an unwritten rule of baseball. It's amazing how the conversation in baseball shifted this week. First, it was the heavy, existential question of: "Can baseball press on safely in the face of the coronavirus?" Now we've moved to "Can someone write down these unwritten rules so we can set them on fire?"
3. Jason Wright
The Washington Football Team this week hired Wright as team president, making him the first Black team president in NFL history. Wright has a reputation for rebuilding broken companies for the consulting firm McKinsey & Company. But has anyone told Wright that fixing the Redskins means fixing Dan Snyder? Does Wright have any experience in hypnotherapy?
4 Down
1. Thom Brennaman
The veteran broadcaster was taken off the air this week for using a homophobic slur during a Cincinnati Reds game. Brennaman tried apologizing, but Cincinnati's Nick Castellanos hit a home run, so Brennaman called the homer in his somber, monotone voice. Think how disappointed Castellanos' mother must have been watching that home run, seeing her son's moment jammed into the middle of Brennaman's agony.
2. Yankees-Mets
The weekend series between the New York Yankees and Mets was postponed after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus. The Subway Series, the headlines read, was postponed. But can we still call it a subway series when no one can take the subway to attend the game? It's a couch-and-television series, the same as every other series in baseball.
3. Capitals
The Washington Capitals were eliminated in five games by the New York Islanders during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington was on its way to becoming title town with the Capitals' championship two years ago and the Nationals' World Series crown in 2019. Now Washington is slipping back to the same old story: the Capitals were eliminated in the playoffs; the Nationals are underperforming and no one plans to go to Washington Football games this year.
4. Astros hate
A California man hired a plane to fly over Oakland Coliseum during batting practice before an Athletics-Astros game pulling a sign that read “Houston Asterisks," a reference to the cheating scandal that helped hand Houston the 2017 World Series. Fans still hate the Astros, even if they can't hate the Astros in person. If fans really wanted to upset the Astros, they'd find someone to break into the stadium and streak onto the field during the game. With limited security, it would take a good runner 30 minutes to be apprehended.
Eric Kolenich