4 Up, 4 Down: Brennan Armstrong is UVA's quarterback, evoking memories of Tim Tebow

2 Up
1. Brennan Armstrong
Virginia sophomore Brennan Armstrong its starting quarterback. He’s been compared to Taysom Hill, a former BYU quarterback, who was compared to Tim Tebow. By the associative properties of mathematics, it’s now appropriate to envision Armstrong jump passing for a touchdown, winning the Heisman and capturing the hearts of football fans everywhere.
2. Lucas Giolito
Giolito, a White Sox pitcher and former Washington National, threw a no-hitter this week, the first in major-league history with a paid attendance of zero. The previous record for the lowest attendance to witness a no-hitter was 500, set in 1884. And before you ask, no, it wasn’t a Miami Marlins game.
4 Down
1. Athletes walk out
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis. by police led games and practices across sports to be postponed this week. NBA and WNBA games were put off, tennis tournaments postponed, hockey games put on hold and football practice halted. This time, there weren't any critics calling for athletes to “shut up and dribble." It's much easier to criticize a protesting athlete when there's just one. When it's taking palce across an entire industry of professional sports, it's a little tougher to say: “Shut up and dribble, pass, pitch, serve and skate."
2. Clemson
Clemson announced this week that it will allow up to 19,000 fans at home football games this year. Given how the coronavirus can spread among large groups, especially among those screaming, especially among those without masks, this gives a whole new meaning to the stadium’s nickname, “Death Valley.”
3. Will Wade
The NCAA said this week that the LSU men’s basketball coach arranged for or offered impermissible payments to at least 11 potential recruits, ESPN reported. Wade was suspended last season after audio surfaced of him claiming to make an offer to a player. The good news is, there’s no evidence Wade did anything illegal while at VCU. Around the Siegel Center, people aren’t quite sure they even know who he is. Will Wade? Did he coach here? Don't you mean Shaka Smart?
4. Washington Football
Twenty-five more women have made accusations of sexual harassment while working for the Washington Football Team, The Washington Post reported. What followed was more of the same dysfunction we've come to know from the organization, as Dan Snyder released a statement calling the story a hit job, and the team releasing a separate statement saying the franchise was distressed by the allegations. What’s the point in hiring a PR team if you’re going to ignore their advice? "OK guys, here’s the plan: You vow to fix the franchise, I’ll call the story 'fake news.' "
Eric Kolenich