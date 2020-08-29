4 Up, 4 Down: Brennan Armstrong is UVA's quarterback, evoking memories of Tim Tebow

2. Clemson

Clemson announced this week that it will allow up to 19,000 fans at home football games this year. Given how the coronavirus can spread among large groups, especially among those screaming, especially among those without masks, this gives a whole new meaning to the stadium’s nickname, “Death Valley.”

3. Will Wade

The NCAA said this week that the LSU men’s basketball coach arranged for or offered impermissible payments to at least 11 potential recruits, ESPN reported. Wade was suspended last season after audio surfaced of him claiming to make an offer to a player. The good news is, there’s no evidence Wade did anything illegal while at VCU. Around the Siegel Center, people aren’t quite sure they even know who he is. Will Wade? Did he coach here? Don't you mean Shaka Smart?

4. Washington Football

Twenty-five more women have made accusations of sexual harassment while working for the Washington Football Team, The Washington Post reported. What followed was more of the same dysfunction we've come to know from the organization, as Dan Snyder released a statement calling the story a hit job, and the team releasing a separate statement saying the franchise was distressed by the allegations. What’s the point in hiring a PR team if you’re going to ignore their advice? "OK guys, here’s the plan: You vow to fix the franchise, I’ll call the story 'fake news.' "

Eric Kolenich