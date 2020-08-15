4 Up, 4 Down: FedEx Field will be empty for Week 1, which is a relief to Washington players

3 Up
1. Empty stadium
The Washington Football Team announced that FedEx Field will be empty for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Stadiums across the country are expected to be vacant or sparsely attended for the beginning of the season. Washington players said they are grateful that their first game won’t be played before a sea of Eagles fans dressed in green and black, as is usually the case when the Eagles come to Landover, Md.
2. Washington owners
A report from the Wall Street Journal this week said that the minority owners of the Washington Football Team are pressuring Dan Snyder to sell. Any reasonable fan with a good head on his shoulders knows this will never happen, especially in a no-good, rotten year like 2020. Oh, but what a wonderful dream to have.
3. Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to return to the field Saturday after missing more than two weeks in quarantine because of 10 players and eight staffers testing positive for the coronavirus. The players were asked to drive themselves from St. Louis to Chicago, which is more than a four-hour drive. Players will find it especially ridiculous when they’re asked to pay $25 to park at the White Sox' Guaranteed Rate Field when it’s not even open to guests.
4 Down
1. Kemah Siverand
The Seattle Seahawks rookie was cut after reportedly trying to sneak a woman into the team hotel. She was wearing team gear in an attempt to disguise herself as a player, but she was caught on video. Security said they knew she wasn’t a real football player because even though she was wearing a uniform, shoulder pads and a helmet, there was no mouth shield on her helmet, and that gave her away.
2. Big Ten, Pac-12
Two of the Power Five conferences canceled their fall sports season this week. Now, there are only three major conferences left with teams vying for the national championship, the ACC, SEC and Big 12. That means a stunning and rare occurrence could take place this winter: Clemson and Alabama might meet for the national title game.
3. Giannis
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was suspended one game by the NBA for head-butting Moe Wagner of the Washington Wizards. Giannis should know better. In a pandemic, if you want to punch a guy, go for it. But don’t bring your mouth anywhere near his mouth. That’s just reprehensible in today’s climate.
4. Athletics, Astros
Oakland Athletics centerfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended four games after he charged the Astros’ dugout following his second hit by pitch in back-to-back plate appearances. Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was suspended 20 games for throwing the team’s trashcans in the direction of Laureano.
Eric Kolenich