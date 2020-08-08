4 Up
1. Nick Markakis
The Braves outfielder, who initially decided to opt out of the 2020 season, changed his mind and made his return this week. In his first game back, he hit a walk-off home run, sending the Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays. As he touched home plate, his teammates came out of the dugout and stood a safe 6 feet apart as they danced and cheered. Instead of pouring the Gatorade cooler on him, they dumped the tub of hand sanitizer all over his head.
2. Marlins
The Miami Marlins are in first place despite having played only eight games entering Saturday, while others have played 14 or 15, and despite the Marlins using a rotating cast of players as 18 of them have been forced to quarantine. The Marlins have found the best path to the playoffs for an underdog squad: Cancel half your games, win the ones you do play and finish the season with a record of 18-12.
3. Tyrod Taylor
Taylor, the 31-year-old Virginia Tech alumnus, has a chance to be the San Diego Chargers starting quarterback this year, even though the Chargers took Justin Herbert out of Oregon with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Taylor would replace Philip Rivers, who was the starting quarterback the past 14 years, which is an unenviable job. But the team is in Los Angeles now, where most people don’t care about the Chargers and maybe they don’t know the name Philip Rivers anyway.
4. XFL
The XFL, the twice-failed football league founded by Vince McMahon, was sold to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson this week for a price of $15 million. Johnson can bring the league back to its roots in professional wrestling, with zany nicknames on the backs of jerseys and players being tackled with moves like “Rock Bottom,” where they’re slammed to the ground with one arm to the chest, just like The Rock used to.
2 Down
1. UVA vs. VT
The ACC released a modified schedule that includes the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech football game being played in September this year. Fans are used to seeing it Thanksgiving weekend, where everyone in the family is together stuffing themselves with leftover turkey. This year’s meeting, if it’s played at all, will be the opposite. Everyone will be stuck at home, by themselves, eating cold, left-over chicken lo mein noodles from the night before.
2. Derrius Guice
The Washington running back was arrested on domestic violence charges Friday and promptly released from the team. It’s being a weird few months for the sudden do-gooders on the Washington football franchise. First, they discarded their often criticized name in hopes of finding something less offensive. Now they’re releasing bad apples from the roster. It’s as if Dan Snyder has been tied up in a basement somewhere for the summer. Well, almost. It was evident he escaped this week when he sued an Indian media company for writing what the suit calls baseless stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Eric, it's not the San Diego Chargers anymore....and...by far most people here in San Diego didn't care before they left.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.