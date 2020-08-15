4 Up, 4 Down: The Washington Football Team stadium will be empty for Week 1, which is a relief to Washington players

3 Up

1. Empty stadium

The Washington Football Team announced that FedEx Field will be empty for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Stadiums across the country are expected to be vacant or sparsely attended for the beginning of the season. Redskins players said they are grateful that their first game won’t be played before a sea of Eagles fans dressed in green and black, as is usually the case when the Eagles come to Washington.

2. Washington owners

A report from the Wall Street Journal this week said that the minority owners of the Washington Football Team are pressuring Dan Snyder to sell. Any reasonable fan with a good head on his shoulders knows this will never happen, especially in a no-good, rotten year like 2020. Oh, but what a wonderful dream to have.

3. Cardinals