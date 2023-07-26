The Nigerian national soccer team had taken the field, but its top assistant coach was 9,000 miles away in her family room outside Charlottesville. Lauren Gregg sat on her couch, her computer in her lap, the game on television and the rest of her family asleep.

Gregg made notes as Nigeria’s opening FIFA Women’s World Cup game with Canada began, jotting down assessments of players and adjustments for the next game.

It was the best she could do, since the Nigerian Football Federation suspended her from the world’s biggest tournament. The Nigerian Federation is retaliating against her, because she and the team’s head coach, Randy Waldrum, made public that the Nigerian Federation has not paid Nigerian players what they are owed, she said.

She easily could have quit. Gregg, a physician in Petersburg and a trailblazer in her sport, has coached American teams to World Cup titles and Olympic gold. She does not need the headache.

But leaving now, she decided, would mean abandoning her players, whom she has come to love. Her mission has become advocating for fair pay, the same way she did for American players in the 1990s.

As her career comes full circle, she realized her legacy is to “give back what I’ve been given,” she said. And for now, that means coaching from a distance.

Gregg, 63, caught the first wave of women’s soccer in the United States. She played for the first ever NCAA national championship team, at the University of North Carolina, and coached in the first FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She was head coach at the University of Virginia for 10 years, from 1986-95, and became an assistant on the women’s national team, which won the first World Cup in 1991. Her team won the gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics, and she was on the sideline in 1999 when Brandi Chastain scored the game-winning goal in the World Cup final, took off her jersey, dropped to her knees and created an iconic moment in the sport’s history.

After Gregg turned 40, she returned to the academic pursuit she had put on hold: medicine. She attended medical school at Virginia Commonwealth University Health and is now an emergency room physician at Southside Medical Center in Petersburg.

$3k for a victory

In 2020, the Nigerian Football Federation hired Randy Waldrum, a former U.S. national team coach, to lead its women’s team. Waldrum brought on Gregg as his assistant. She had been to Nigeria several times and led games there with its young residents.

But a rift between the Nigerian Federation and the team began in 2022, when Nigeria lost a tournament game to Morocco, Gregg said. The Nigerian Federation felt Waldrum and Gregg had chosen the wrong players to take pivotal penalty shots at the game’s end.

“In their mind, we had failed them,” Gregg said.

After the game, the players announced they would go on strike, Gregg said. They had not been paid in full in two years. A veteran goal keeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, spoke out to the Nigerian Federation.

The players do not earn a base salary, Gregg said. Instead, they get paid by the game — about $3,000 each for a win, and $1,000 for a draw — even though soccer is their full-time job. Some players seek playing gigs in other countries or jump from team to team every few months in search of more money to send home to their families.

While the best American female players made millions last year, most Women’s World Cup competitors earned less than $600 a month, according to a 2017 study by Fifpro, a global players’ union. The Nigerian women play in what Gregg calls a paternalistic environment, in which they are told to bow before the Nigerian Federation’s president, who is a man.

Waldrum and Gregg stood by their players, and in a July 6 interview on the On the Whistle podcast, Waldrum called out the Nigerian Federation’s lack of commitment toward the team.

The Nigerian Federation agreed to pay the players some of what they were owed, and the strike ended. But the rift widened. The communications director of the Nigerian Federation, Ademola Olajire, fired back, calling Waldrum an “incompetent loudmouth.” Olajire did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Her career comes full circle

What the Nigerian women are going through now parallels the plight of American female players in the 1990s, Gregg said. Those players were not paid for training. Instead, they were given T-shirts with the national team’s crest. They were not allowed to seek endorsements the way the men could. The U.S. Soccer Federation opposed Michelle Akers when she inked the first shoe contract for a women’s soccer player.

The U.S. Federation felt the team’s coach at the time, Tony DiCicco, had lost control. They approached Gregg and told her she would be the new head coach. They were firing DiCicco.

But Gregg declined. If the U.S. Federation was going to fire him, they would have to fire her, too, she said. The federation backed down and left the coaching staff intact.

The fight for equal pay stretched decades. Last year, after the women’s team alleged gender discrimination and filed a lawsuit, the two sides settled. The Federation guaranteed equal pay with the men’s team and agreed to give the women $22 million in back pay. It was a seminal moment for women’s sports.

When the 2023 Women’s World Cup was approaching, Waldrum began choosing his roster. He selected Oluehi, the player who spoke out, but was told by the Nigerian Federation that he could not include her.

Waldrum insisted, citing a line in his contract that gives him control of player selection. So the Nigerian Federation removed someone else: Gregg. It announced she could not travel because of her health. Gregg disputes the claim.

Waldrum and Gregg could have resigned on the spot. But they felt doing so would mean abandoning their players. So they talk on the phone — often late at night and early in the morning for Gregg, who is 15 hours behind Australia, the host country. Gregg analyzes video, scouts opponents, suggests lineup configurations and game plans — everything she can from thousands of miles away.

“She is the only person who I can turn to and trust that the opinions are in the best interest of the team,” Waldrum said.

The Nigerian team is loaded with athleticism, Gregg said. But the team had little time to prepare — it could not afford a pre-tournament camp. The Nigerians managed a 0-0 draw against Canada and play the host country, Australia, at 6 a.m. Thursday.

But the players still are not getting what they are owed, Gregg said. FIFA gave every team nearly $1 million last fall, but Nigeria’s players did not receive a dime.

Eventually, they are guaranteed to get something. FIFA will pay every player at least $30,000, and, the further the team advances, the more money the players will get. But the Nigerian Federation has used that as an excuse not to issue payments themselves, Gregg said. The players considered striking again, but ultimately decided to approach Fifpro in hopes of gaining support.

Gregg decided she was done coaching from afar. On Wednesday, she will fly to Australia to be closer to the team, a decision she made without the blessing of the Nigerian Federation. She will continue watching and making suggestions, even though she will not be on the bench.

Attending in person is the best way to further her legacy, which she realized is empowering young players to get what they deserve.

