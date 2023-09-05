The annual holiday indulgence that is Week 1 closed Monday night after five days, 87 FBS games and one conference expansion. And true to college football’s essence, the events defied convention.

The Cardinal, Golden Bears and Mustangs then won their season-openers, a prelude to three consecutive nights that showcased the ACC’s 2023 potential for national relevance and forehead-smacking twists.

Let’s start with the latter, which unfolded Monday as Duke pounced on Clemson’s red-zone ineptness for a 28-7 victory. Ranked ninth in the Associated Press’ preseason poll and favored by 12½ points on the road, the Tigers lost two fumbles inside the Blue Devils’ 10-yard line, had two short field goal attempts blocked and tackled miserably.

The combination left Clemson a loser for the first time in school history when rushing and passing for at least 200 yards. The Tigers had been 108-0 in such contests.

But shortchanging Duke, 1-17 versus the ACC in 2020 and ’21, would be a mistake. The Blue Devils went 9-4 last season, 5-3 in conference, in Mike Elko’s rookie year as a head coach and returned 19 players who started at least six games in 2022.

That experience and talent were evident to a national audience Monday from the likes of quarterback Riley Leonard (273 yards total offense and a superb 44-yard touchdown run) and safety Jaylen Stinson (nine tackles and a 55-yard fumble return).

Also evident: Elko was the steal of the 2021 offseason coaching carousel.

"That (Clemson)team plays on this stage eight, nine times a year," he said. "Our kids have not played on that stage one time in their career. That was probably the biggest thing for me, from an angst standpoint coming in, it was just trying to get them to relax.

"Man, we spent a lot of time on that … trying to talk them through that all week to just come out and play their game."

Play they did in snapping the program's 28-game losing streak against top-10 opponents, a drought that dated to a 1989 upset of No. 7 Clemson. The architect of that Blue Devils team, 78-year-old Steve Spurrier, was in the stands Monday night.

Whether Duke can sustain this momentum — the Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Sept. 30 — and whether Clemson can rebound for a 13th consecutive season of at least 10 wins will be intriguing to monitor.

Duke’s fiercest rival, North Carolina, kicked off the ACC’s marquee games Saturday by defeating South Carolina 31-17. Quarterback Drake Maye gives the Tar Heels a shot against darn near anyone, but their defense stole the headlines, recording nine sacks and limiting the Gamecocks to minus-2 yards rushing.

Nine sacks. North Carolina had only 17 all of last season.

Linebacker Kaimon Rucker had two sacks Saturday, 5½ tackles for loss and eight total tackles to earn national defender of the week honors from the Walter Camp Foundation. It was a stark contrast to Week 1 last season, when the Tar Heels escaped Appalachian State 63-61 and yielded 40 fourth-quarter points.

“They’re playing much more fundamentally sound,” UNC coach Mack Brown said of his defense, in its second season with coordinator Gene Chizik.

Dominant as North Carolina was in winning the second half 14-3, it paled to Florida State’s Sunday dismantling of then-No. 5 LSU. The Seminoles affirmed their No. 8 preseason ranking, and then some, with a 45-24 victory in which they routed the Tigers 31-7 after intermission.

The game drew 9.1 million viewers to ABC, according to ESPN's public relations team, the second-largest Labor Day Sunday college football audience on record — Texas-Notre Dame in 2016 attracted 10.9 million.

Excluded from the College Football Playoff in 2021 and ’22, the ACC wants to alter the narrative surrounding its football product. Outscoring two well-regarded SEC opponents by a combined 45-10 in the second half isn’t a bad place to start.

Florida State’s centerpieces were, as expected, quarterback Jordan Travis and receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. Travis threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns, three to Coleman, who teamed with Wilson for 16 catches and 226 yards.

Folks who know the FSU program said during the summer that Coleman, a transfer from Michigan State, would supplant Wilson as the team’s go-to receiver, and Sunday they appeared prescient.

“I told them before the day, they’re built for a time like this, this stage, two top-10 teams in the country,” Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said of his group. “... That second half, that was a glimpse, a glimpse, of what I think this team could do and where I think it can go.”

Where this group is capable of going is the four-team playoff for a national championship.

Preseason polls are notoriously unreliable, but after two seasons in which ACC teams were a collective 1-14 against ranked, non-conference opponents, Florida State’s win was notable, indeed.

Two more opportunities await Saturday, both at ACC venues, as Miami faces No. 23 Texas A&M, and N.C. State encounters No. 13 Notre Dame.

