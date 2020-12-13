ACC game between Louisville, N.C. State postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 25 Louisville and N.C. State set for Wednesday night in Louisville has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program.

Louisville (4-0) resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause. A previous outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin.

The Wolfpack (3-0) paused activities last week. N.C. State canceled its game Saturday against Florida Atlantic as a result of the pause.

Gators’ Johnson still critical but stable

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition at a hospital, one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

There was no change in Johnson’s condition from Saturday. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson, who is from Norfolk, to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.