ACC game between Louisville, N.C. State postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 25 Louisville and N.C. State set for Wednesday night in Louisville has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program.
Louisville (4-0) resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause. A previous outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin.
The Wolfpack (3-0) paused activities last week. N.C. State canceled its game Saturday against Florida Atlantic as a result of the pause.
Gators’ Johnson still critical but stable
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition at a hospital, one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.
There was no change in Johnson’s condition from Saturday. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson, who is from Norfolk, to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.
The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.
Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.
Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
Top 25
No. 3 Iowa 106, Northern Illinois 53: Luka Garza scored 23 points, and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as the third-ranked Hawkeyes rolled to a home win.
Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes.
No. 4 Michigan State 109, Oakland 91: Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points as the Spartans outran the Golden Grizzlies at home.
Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland (0-7), which trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State (6-0) went on a 13-0 run to push the lead into double digits.
State men
VMI 79, Hampton 64: Kamdyn Curfman scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead five Keydets in double figures as VMI turned back the Pirates in Lexington.
Greg Parham (Monacan) added 15 points for the Keydets (4-2). Myles Lewis had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jake Stephens racked up 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Davion Warren tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Pirates (1-2). Marquis Godwin added 15 points. Dajour Dickens had 10 points and three blocks.
UNC Greensboro 64, Norfolk State 47: Kaleb Hunter tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds as host UNCG (2-3) won the battle of the Spartans. Devante Carter had 14 points and 12 rebounds for NSU (3-2).
State women
Florida State 69, Virginia 51: Valencia Myers scored 14 points to lead four scorers in double figures and added nine blocked shots as the Seminoles kept the Cavaliers winless with a ACC victory in Tallahassee, Fla.
Amandine Toi scored 18 points to lead UVA (0-5, 0-2), which was outscored 41-23 in the second half after being tied at halftime.